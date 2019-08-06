Menu
Myer sales assistant and University of Queensland engineering student Isaac Frang William Lubrano faced Brisbane District Court this week on multiple indecent dealing of a child under 12. The offending happened last year, with the 20-year-old former Villanova College student abusing a seven-year-old girl.
Crime

How this baby-sitter turned his child sex fantasy to reality

Sherele Moody
by
6th Aug 2019 1:36 PM | Updated: 1:36 PM

A BABY-SITTER will spend four months in jail after subjecting a seven-year-old girl to a "prolonged" vile sex act while he was caring for her and her little brother.

Myer sales assistant Isaac Frang William Lubrano faced Brisbane District Court this week, pleading guilty to multiple charges of indecent dealing of a child under 12.

The offending happened last year, with the 20-year-old first touching the girl while making her sit on his lap as he was baby-sitting the youngster in April.

Seven months later the University of Queensland engineering student was again caring for the youngster and her brother.

This time he touched her above and beneath her underwear before telling her to go into the bedroom to lie down.

He then removed her pants and performed a sex act for at least two minutes on the child.

The little girl told her mother about the attack the next day.

The woman phoned Lubrano, who admitted everything he had done to her daughter. Shortly after, he also confessed his crimes to police.

During Monday's sentencing, the court heard Lubrano had long "fantasised about licking and touching girls aged seven to 14".

The court heard he was receiving counselling for his predilection, including through the Sex and Love Anonymous twelve-step program.

Lubrano's parents wept in court as they watched Judge William Everson describe their son's assault on the child as prolonged, premeditated and exploitative.

"Not surprisingly your conduct has caused extreme distress to her family and I can only assume the victim will feel impacted by this for the rest of her life," Judge Everson said.

"This was a prolonged premeditated sexual assault."

Lubrano, a graduate of Villanova College one of Queensland's most prestigious private schools, was sentenced to 18 months in jail but the term will be suspended after he serves four months.　 - NewsRegional

