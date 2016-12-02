How these homes will save lives

SOD TURNING: Mater Foundation executive director of fundraising Lesley Ray and Plantation Homes Queensland building manager Alex Raleigh are pleased to see construction begin on the new House for Life at 525 Lakeside Ave, Springfield Lakes.

BABIES who are born sick and prematurely will benefit from a big boost of cash from the sale of an award-winning house being built in Ipswich.

The Mater Foundation has teamed up with Plantation Homes to build a four-bedroom home in Springfield Lakes which will be auctioned off to raise funds for Mater Little Miracles.

Mater Foundation and Plantation Homes Queensland representatives were on site for the official sod turning of the House for Life last week.

More than 150 sub- contractors and suppliers will work on the home before it goes under the hammer in July next year.

Once complete, the double-storey home will have four bedrooms, a study, theatre room, gourmet kitchen and an alfresco area.

Mater Foundation executive director of fundraising Lesley Ray said she looked forward to a successful House for Life auction in Springfield.

"The 2015 House for Life was sold for a record $660,000 and, as a result, the total funds raised to date through the House for Life to support Mater Little Miracles is more than $2.1 million. I think we can top this in 2017," Ms Ray said.

"We are grateful to Plantation Homes for their ongoing support of this initiative which has raised life-saving funds for the more than 200 sick and premature babies treated at Mater's Neonatal Critical Care Unit each year,"she said.

Plantation Homes Queensland building manager Alex Raleigh said the team and its generous suppliers were eager to make the house a reality.