How these businesses are feeding families in tough times

TWO Butchers have partnered with Orion Springfield Shopping Centre and Westside Community Care to come up with a way to get food on the table for families doing it tough.

COVID-19 has been the catalyst for sky-high unemployment rates and stressful times for families across Australia with an estimated 1 in 5 people said to have lost their job between April and May according to data by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Two Butchers representative Marissa Botes said the business felt compelled to help the community after so many people lost their jobs recently.

“The way we came about it was so many people have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and they don’t actually have food on their tables,” she said.

The businesses have banded together for a Food Drive that will run for the entire month of August with all proceeds going towards Westside Community Care, who will distribute the food to those in need.

While Orion Springfield Shopping Centre will donate non-perishable and canned goods, Two Butchers will be contributing through their ‘Pay It Forward’ initiative, donating approximately 150 meat trays to Westside Community Care.

Ms Botes said the idea to contribute to the Food Drive by doing meat trays came about because she saw the need to donate fresh produce.

“You always get canned food and non-perishable items but there’s always never fresh produce which is why decided to contribute by doing meat trays,” she said.

“We’ve already received about 50 packs.

“We are going to distribute the packs this Friday and we will drop off the first lot to Westside Community Care.”