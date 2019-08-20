How the Scenic Rim impressed celebrity chefs and foodies

WINNERS: The Scenic Rim won the title of most 'Outstanding Region' at the delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards. Mayor Greg Christensen with Brent Randall, Brenda Walker, Susie Cunningham, Gen Windley and Kelli Rabbitt help put Eat Local Week together every year.

WINNERS: The Scenic Rim won the title of most 'Outstanding Region' at the delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards. Mayor Greg Christensen with Brent Randall, Brenda Walker, Susie Cunningham, Gen Windley and Kelli Rabbitt help put Eat Local Week together every year. Contributed

THE Scenic Rim has been announced as Australia's most outstanding food region, as voted by some of the nation's best chefs and food industry leaders.

The Scenic Rim won the 'Oustanding Region' award at the prestigious delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards in Sydney, which not only champions the best Australian produce, but also the people behind it.

A panel of renowned judges, including Neil Perry, Matt Moran and Maggie Beer, named the Scenic Rim as a winner for its authentic local food movement, underpinned by the highly successful Scenic Rim Eat Local Week initiative.

Scenic Rim mayor Greg Christensen said the award was well-deserved recognition for all the hard work the team had put into highlighting the region's farmers and produce.

"The small team behind Scenic Rim Eat Local Week have been trailblazers in the local food space, working closely with the amazing local food and beverage producers of the Scenic Rim to create this grass roots movement which is just so real and so effective," he said.

Kay Tommerup from Tommerup's Dairy Farm in Kerry, Scenic Rim. Contributed

"Consumers can taste the difference when they learn the story of their food, experience the beauty of the region it's grown in and connect directly with the people behind what's on their plate and in their cup.

"Through initiatives like Scenic Rim Eat Local Week and our year-round 'accredited locavores' program, we have provided an opportunity for producers to collaborate and cross-promote and create genuine friendships united by their common love of our stunningly beautiful and productive region.

"The Scenic Rim Regional Council is proud to be championing local producers and we thank them for their significant contributions to our economy and to the social fabric of our region."

Kay Tommerup of Tommerup's Dairy Farm said being part of the Scenic Rim was invaluable to not only her farm, but many others in the region.

"The actual movement of Eat Local, beyond Eat Local Week, is huge for all of us. The publicity and the recognition that we have gained over the years means that we now have an audience of chefs and cafes and all those people who'll come to us directly," she said.

Scenic Rim Eat Local Week will celebrate its 10th anniversary from June 27 - July 5, 2020. For more information about the event, visit www.eatlocalweek.com.au/