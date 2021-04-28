How The Salvos helped homeless man turn his life around

Gene has been given a second chance after he chose to volunteer for the Salvos at Goodna

BEFORE connecting with The Salvation Army, Goodna man Gene endured a life of homelessness and drug addiction.

It was six years ago, however, that the New South Wales native made a life changing decision to board a bus for Queensland.

A broken man at the time, it was his brother Ian’s generosity that provided Gene both a roof over his head and a warm meal for the first time in months.

Ian, a regular to the Goonda Salvos, later introduced his brother to what would become his new community.

“The more I hung around, the more people roped me into helping,” Gene said.

“I found [chapel] to be soul-affirming, a place where I found community and friendship.”

Gene now volunteers alongside some of the very people who helped turn his own life around, even acting as an unofficial mentor to those facing similar struggles.

His other responsibilities include the distribution of bread, cleaning, and playing guitar in the Chapel.

“The way I was living, I’ve dodged so many bullets,” he said.

“God’s kept me alive to get me to this time in life.”

He said there was a point during his homelessness that he never thought he would be able to recover.

“I hope everyone can feel what I’m feeling. I have direction,” he said.

The Salvos last year supported more than 40,000 people experiencing homelessness across the country, distributing 1.5 million meals.

More than 43,000 occasions of care were provided to family and domestic violence victims, while close to $100 million in financial assistance was also distributed.

Gene said he was just happy to be helping others and giving back any way he could, urging others to assist if they were able to.

“I’ve grown a lot inside, I wake up feeling good,” he said.

“The Salvos have been a major part of getting out of that loop. I’ve had a change of heart”.

There are many stories like Gene’s set to be shared at The Salvation Army’s annual Red Shield Appeal breakfast on May 18 at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Organisers are calling on local businesses to do their part by attending the event as any funds raised go directly to the Ipswich community.

Funds raised will help provide meals to the homeless, as well as providing crucial - and sometimes lifesaving - services to those in serious need.

It is also hoped 10,000 new ‘digital doorknockers’ will be recruited to continue raising funds.

Ipswich Red Shield Appeal Area Director Major Laithe Greenaway said the community had long backed the organisation.

“This year we need people to volunteer and raise funds to ensure that we can continue the work in the community for years to come,” she said.

“The Salvos cannot do what we do without the generosity of the public in our community.”

“If you have the means, please consider donating to the Red Shield Appeal or become a volunteer this year.”

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.