How the PCYC is working hard to prevent social isolation

FITNESS FANATICS: Deidre O'Brien, PCYC fitness instructor Sam Hoppe, Debbie Booth and Gloria Harvey get fit at the Ipswich PCY. Rob Williams

SENIORS are benefiting from more than just exercise at the Ipswich PCYC.

Elderly residents are encouraged to head to the gym two mornings a week for fitness, fun and friendship as a way of preventing social isolation among the elderly.

The Silver Sneakers program aims to curb social isolation and loneliness among seniors, which is likened to a long-term illness. Loneliness can have a lasting effect on a person's health and wellbeing. Social isolation can lead to depression and heart disease.

Ipswich resident Gloria Harvey ensures she stays happy and healthy by attending the Silver Sneaker exercise classes.

She has attended the Ipswich PCYC for several years and says she looks forward to it every week.

"I enjoy the classes because we have the most wonderful instructor and then there are all the friendships I have made," she said.

"My health has also improved a lot."

Her friend Deidre O'Brien agrees.

"We enjoy each other's company and it gives us a place to be every week," she said.

Ipswich PCYC senior fitness instructor Nicole Gillespie said the classes attracted about 30 people each week.

"We have both males and females come along to the classes," she said.

"The Silver Sneakers program is very important to the PCYC because it helps to prevent social isolation.

"We have members who come along who have lost their spouses.

"This is just a fun way for them to make new friends and also get moving.

"We focus on making the classes very enjoyable for everyone."

The PCYC offers Ipswich seniors the opportunity to try some classes for a free trial week during National Seniors Week (August 17-25).

The Silver Sneakers exercise every Tuesday at 9.30am and Friday at 8.30am.

A special morning tea will be held after Friday's class, which every senior is welcome to attend.

To find out more about the Silver Sneakers program, or to join, phone Ipswich PCYC on 32812547.

The Ipswich PCYC is located at 1C Griffith Rd, Eastern Heights.