How the PCYC helped this mum return to the workforce

JOYCE Malcolm has returned back to the work force for the first time in 15 years after successfully completing the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.

Ms Malcolm completed a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care at the PCYC, who receives funding to run the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program from the State Government.

Sapere Education and Training are in partnership with the PCYC to deliver the training.

The decision to take part in the program completely changed Ms Malcolm's life.

"I took time off to raise my children," she said.

"I used to work in aged care but it was sad to see people passing away. So then I wanted to work in childcare."

After completing all her modules, and a placement at Play and Learn Child Care at Raceview, she was hired as an educator. She is now currently completing her diploma.

"The educators here are really great and approachable. If I need help with a module, I can ask them and they will help," Ms Malcolm said.

Her favourite part of her new job is doing arts and crafts with the kids and reading.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said millions of dollars had been invested in the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program in the city.

"$24million has been invested here in Ipswich," she said.

"We have had 2096 people participate in the program in Ipswich and 1238 have gotten jobs since we restarted the program in 2015.

"With the people I have spoken to that haven't gotten jobs, they are feeling confident and ready for work."

Ms Malcolm would encourage anyone who is looking to boost their skill set to sign up for the next Skilling Queenslanders for Work program which will begin at the Ipswich PCYC this week.

"Give it a go," she said.

Participants will learn skills like resume writing, how to dress for work and more while completing a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education.

For more information, phone Maree on 0438124598.