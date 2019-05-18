Menu
Tamika King and Sally Platell manned the snags at the Blair State School polling booth on Saturday.
Politics

How the humble poll snag is helping a kindy find a new home

Navarone Farrell
by
18th May 2019 3:54 PM
DEMOCRACY snags were the hot topic at every polling booth at Ipswich, but at one of the smaller voting locations, the sausages were making the biggest difference.

Sally Platell, chairman of the committee board for Roderick St Kindergarten was raising funds to help find the not-for-profit kindy find a permanent building at the Blair State School sausage sizzle.

The kindy has been supporting the community for 51 years and this is the second time in 10 years it will have to move.

"We've done a cake stall and some sausages, the token polling sausage,” Ms Platell said.

By early afternoon the small stand had been through almost 300 snags, with each $2.50 from a snag going towards the kindy's relocation, moving from opposite the Blair State School to building a new facility.

"We're doing raffle tickets, a few little raffle prizes, and we also sold six vegetarian sausage, 300 beef and six veggie,” Ms Platell laughed.

"We're trying to secure our own building because we're getting kicked out of ours in a few years time.

"So we're raising funds on our GoFundMe for a permanent building.”

The end goal is to raise $150,000 to build facilities on an empty block so the kindy can continue as its own entity.

To help contribute to finding the kindy find a permanent home, visit their GoFundMe.

