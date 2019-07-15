Menu
WELL DONE: The Skilling Queenslanders for Work program participants had a special graduation ceremony at the Tivoli Drive-in.
How the drive-in helped young people kickstart their careers

Ashleigh Howarth
15th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
AFTER spending 20 weeks learning new techniques and gaining industry-relevant qualifications, the future is looking extremely bright for the latest graduates who have completed the Skilling Queenslanders for work program.

Skilling Queenslanders for Work funds training and support for unemployed or underemployed people, with a focus on young people Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disability, mature-age jobseekers, women re-entering the workforce, veterans and ex-service personnel, as well as people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

At the Tivoli Drive-in, 24 graduates proudly walked onto the stage to collect their certificates to say they have successfully completed their courses in hospitality, business and construction.

Tivoli Social Enterprises project manager Donna Isaacs said not only had the graduates made a positive impact at the drive-in, but also to the wider community.

"They are a really big help to us here at the drive-in, but the focus is on the community," she said.

"In the last financial year, we employed 101 trainees on this site, many of which have gone on to full-time employment."

The hospitality students helped to cook and prepare more than 500 meals a week to distribute to the needy, and the construction team built a brand new stage which will hopefully be used for outdoor entertainment evenings like ballet and theatre shows.

