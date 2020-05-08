How the AIS framework applies to rugby league

PRECISION: Wes Conlon lines up a shot at goal during last year’s RLI Grand Final win.

PRECISION: Wes Conlon lines up a shot at goal during last year’s RLI Grand Final win.

Three distinct levels will guide a staged return to community sports like rugby league in Queensland.

Outlined in the Australian Institute of Sport’s framework for the ‘Rebooting of Community Sport’ released on May 1 and subsequently endorsed by the National cabinet and State Government, the levels as they apply to rugby league are as follows:

Level 1: Running/aerobic/agility training (solo), resistance training (solo), skills training (solo) including kicking, passing, ball skills (e.g. against wall) to self.

Level 2: Skill drills using a ball, kicking and passing. No tackling/wrestling. Small group (not more than 10 athletes/staff in total).

Level 3: Full training and competition.

QRL regional general manager Glenn Ottaway said in line with the framework, the QRL would continue to work with the Queensland Government and QRL Chief Medical Officer in developing rugby league specific guidelines for presentation and endorsement by the State’s Chief Medical Officer.

“This process will require in depth consultation with regions, leagues and clubs as the QRL is explicitly aware of the impact any additional compliance measures will have on the volunteer workforce in community rugby league,” he said.

“Over the last six weeks QRL staff have been working with leagues on contingencies for competitions including start and finish dates for seasons, alternate competitions formats and insurance implications for clubs.

“While this work will continue it is acknowledged that any return to training and competition will be in accordance with the health advice provided by the State Government.

“All stakeholders must be aware that until the QRL has received approval and provided notification there must be no direct instruction on training for participants.

“All activity as noted in Level 1 above must be self-directed.

“Breaches of this will not be covered by club insurance policies.

“We remain confident that in working together we will see a return to Rugby League across our communities in 2020.”