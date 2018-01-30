How the $13m track upgrade will affect this year's Cup

GRANTED: An artist's impression of the upgrade at the Ipswich Turf Club.

NO DISRUPTION will be caused to this year's Ipswich Cup while a $13 million upgrade of facilities at the Bundamba track is completed.

The long-awaited upgrade to the Ipswich Turf Club passed the final hurdle with Ipswich City Council officers approving an upgrade to the track.

A development permit to expand the turf club was approved last week, allowing the $13 million State Government grant to flow for the development.

The grant, which comes from the Racing Queensland infrastructure fund, will finance a new state-of-the-art two-storey building to house new jockey and steward rooms on the ground floor and a members' lounge and function centre above.

About $10 million will be put towards new infrastructure and upgrades while $3 million will secure the club's financial viability.

The development will be the first major upgrade to the club in about 26 years.

Ipswich Turf Club chairman Wayne Patch said the project approval culminated "years of patience" for the club and public.

Due to the magnitude of works required, upgrades will not be finished prior to the Ipswich Cup in June.

"We have a contingency plan to ensure development does not affect the amenity or reduce crowds for the cup," Mr Patch said.

The call for tenders closed about one week ago.

Mr Patch expected the process of selecting a tender would be finished by the end of this week.

"Work will progress very quickly after that," he said. "It's bringing us up to a standard now that the punters and the public generally are looking for - first-class modern facilities we've been sadly lacking."

He expected it would be finished in early September and said the public would welcome due diligence for the project.

"They want us to do it properly and not rush it," he said. "It is all systems go after there has been a few false starts."

Upgrades to the greyhound track have not been included.

Mr Patch envisaged stage two - which the Ipswich Turf Club does not yet have council approval for - would involve a commercial development on Brisbane Rd.

He said it would provide non-racing revenue and ensure the club's financial future.

"That's the big deal out of all of this," he said.