How terrific support is easing Max's painful ordeal

BEST WISHES: Western Pride goalkeeper Max Davison has received amazing encouragement after his nasty ordeal.

APPRECIATIVE of all the messages of support, Western Pride goalkeeper Max Davison is determined to stay positive.

After what he endured doing what he does best for his Ipswich team, that's a commendable attitude.

Davison, 19, is recovering at home after a stint in hospital following his team's 5-1 National Premier Leagues victory over Brisbane Roar Youth at Logan.

The tough as teak footballer suffered a fracture to the outside of his fibula and ankle damage after sliding across his goalmouth in the first half.

After it all went wrong, Davison ended up in agony before being stretchered off and taken to hospital.

"The Roar put a cross across goal,'' Davison said, recalling what happened. "And I went across covering my goal and I set to push the way I came as the ball was shot.

"My ankle just gave out and it rolled out.

"I heard a snap and it was instant pain. It wasn't very nice.''

Davison ended up in cast, which he will have to keep on for a month before needing a moon boot leading into weeks of physiotherapy.

However, the motorcycling fanatic was already plotting his return, having played in all 24 state league matches before his setback.

"I've never broken anything in my life,'' he said, including any mishaps on his beloved bike.

"Unfortunately it was just meant to be.

"I'll take the time to recover and come back stronger and better next season.''

Davison thanked everyone for their concern and encouragement.

"I've had all the team send me messages,'' the goalkeeper said. "It's nice that way because it takes your mind off everything.''

He particularly appreciated hearing from Pride captain Jesse Rigby who also this season suffered his first major injury. After damaging ankle ligaments, Rigby has been back playing in recent state league games.

"Jesse said 'to keep your head up, sometimes this stuff just happens and you've just got to run with it','' Davison said.

The keeper was also grateful how much Pride officials helped him during his ordeal.

"Western Pride have done a lot for me with getting specialists and people to see, so I'm very thankful to them,'' Davison said.

With Pride preparing to play finals football again, Davison wished his teammates well.

"I've been playing football with some good blokes,'' he said.

"We're back in the finals again two years in a row, which is something that is great for the club and for the Ipswich community.''

Pride are back at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Saturday night, tackling Redlands United in their final home before the finals.

As he attends to his recovery, Davison offered some valuable advice to his goalkeeping teammate Justin Weier.

"One thing I'd say to him is don't be afraid,'' Davison said.

"Be you, a great keeper.''

Davison and Weier have worked closely together this season at Pride, forming a special bond.

And from Weier to Davison: "Keep your head up brother''.

Top club spirit

Some of the messages of support for Western Pride goalkeeper Max Davison after his season-ending injury.

"Super guy, all the best Mad Max.''

"Everyone at Boonah State School sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery."

"We're all behind you Max. Bloody champion keeper and a better bloke''.

"Thinking of you Maxi. You are a champion mate and I am sure you will recover and return. Heal well.''