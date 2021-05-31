How state is getting Covid message across

SA has launched a new marketing campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Mariuz

The South Australian government has launched an interesting new way to encourage more eligible people to roll up their sleeves and get their Covid-19 vaccination.

More than a dozen digital billboards across metropolitan Adelaide will show updated daily vaccination data to keep track of the state’s progress and act as a constant reminder to get the jab.

It is part of a wider marketing campaign that will showcase the figures on television, radio and social media.

The campaign has been launched to encourage more eligible people to be vaccinated. Picture: Mike Burton

On Monday, the billboards at the Britannia roundabout in Kent Town and along Goodwood Rd in Millswood sported the figures.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said the campaign would also inform the community about who was eligible and where to get the jab.

“The digital billboards will help keep the COVID-19 vaccination program at the forefront of the minds of the community, reminding South Australians to roll up their sleeve when it’s their turn to get vaccinated,” he said.

Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dean Martin

SA Health’s chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said South Australians should be “very proud” of the state’s progress.

“Every time we see the number of South Australians vaccinated increase, we know our state is also increasing its protection against this deadly virus,” Professor Spurrier said.

“The Covid-19 vaccine is voluntary but highly recommended, because we know that vaccination is highly effective at preventing serious illness and death.

“Covid-19 remains a threat to all of us, so we must be vigilant and play our part in stopping the spread of the virus.”

Vaccination clinics have been established across the state, including one at Playford in Adelaide’s northern suburbs that opened on Monday.

There were no new coronavirus infections reported in South Australia on Monday, with the state’s total number of infectious since the pandemic began remaining at 754 cases.

Originally published as How state is getting Covid message across