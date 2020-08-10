Menu
Letters to the Editor

How State Government can cut spending now

10th Aug 2020 10:39 AM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: To cut down costs in the state of Queensland in the long run due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Queensland Government should offer voluntary redundancies (not forced) to people in all departments that want them.

Sure, it will cost in the short term, but will pay in the long term.

Since 2014 Labor has put on 33,000 employees after Campbell Newman sacked 14,000.

The Government should do its part to get costs down in the long run and get budget back in the black.

Alex, Ipswich

