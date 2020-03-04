How soccer, netball could benefit from NRL bid success

SHARED GOALS: Western Pride FC is likely to benefit from a successful NRL bid for the region. Picture: Rob Williams

FORWARD thinking Western Corridor bid chief Steve Johnson sees major sporting advantages for the region if the NRL accepts a new team based in the Ipswich area.

While strengthening rugby league from the grassroots to international level is Johnson’s main priority, he believes securing an NRL team would help other sports like soccer and netball.

He said Western Pride’s A-League prospects would be enhanced with an upgraded North Ipswich Reserve and improved training facilities.

Johnson said the building of a new stadium at Springfield showed “the state of Queensland is not averse to helping the facilities where they are needed’’.

“If we got an NRL side, that would certainly fast-track the renovation of the Reserve. It’s needed anyway,’’ he said.

Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle has been one of the city’s leading drivers aiming to improve soccer in the region.

“If we get our facility, it makes it easy for Pat and his crew to piggyback,’’ he said.

Western Pride’s biggest challenge in seeking an A-League licence has been providing an adequate facility.

“It’s cat and mouse,’’ said Johnson, who is also the Ipswich Jets chairman.

“If we get our (NRL) licence and we get the facility then we can help Pat with his.

“We’ll have the facility there. We’re happy to share them. There’s no issue with that.

“And the best use of a facility is shared because you’re not going to train on the ground. You train up on the top and the ground stays pristine for rugby league and soccer because soccer needs a beautiful surface.

“So there’s a lot of ways that we can help Pat in his bid if we get up.’’

The Ipswich Jets netball franchise could also receive a major boost for the future.

Johnson said the Jets netball franchise could also grow, like the Queensland Firebirds.

“If we get an NRL licence, we’d be looking for another licence at netball level as well,’’ he said.

“Again, give the Western Corridor its own netball team.

“Our NRL bid would then start negotiations with netball.’’