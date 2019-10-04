How small purchase can help Queensland's only kid's hospice

EVERY BIT COUNTS: Coles Karalee service manager Jacinta Cheetham. Coles is helping to raise funds for Hummingbird House by selling purchasing specially designed donation cards.

EVERY BIT COUNTS: Coles Karalee service manager Jacinta Cheetham. Coles is helping to raise funds for Hummingbird House by selling purchasing specially designed donation cards. Rob Williams

IPSWICH shoppers can help support children struggling with serious medical conditions by squeezing in an extra purchase to their trolley.

Until October 8, purchasing specially designed $2 donation cards at Coles stores will raise funds for some of the 3700 kids living with life-limiting conditions.

The fundraising appeal aims to give Queensland's only children's hospice, Hummingbird House, a boost to continue providing short break stays, family support services, creative therapies and care for kids and their families.

Since opening in October 2016, the hospice has provided a home away from home for more than 221 children and their families to reconnect and make memories to last a lifetime, at no cost to them.

Coles Karalee service manager Jacinta Cheetham said the local community had shown tremendous support so far, after the cards went up for sale last month.

"For a new store in the region, it's fantastic to see so many people getting behind the cause," she said.

"It's important for our team at Coles Karalee and the surrounding community to support Hummingbird House, as they play a vital role in providing a home away from home for sick children. The hospice enables the kids and their families to have a safe place to go while going through their treatments.

Hummingbird House general manager Dr Fiona Hawthorne said the ongoing support has been critical in providing families in need with access to the charity's life-changing services.

"We continue to be inspired by Coles' dedication to support Queensland children with life-limiting conditions," she said.

"Coles' team members and shoppers have become an integral part of our Hummingbird House community, where everyday Queenslanders stand beside families in need.

"This year's donation cards were designed by some very creative siblings of our Hummingbird House guests, inspired by the art therapy we offer for our guests to enjoy with their loved ones."

Coles State General Manager Jerry Farrell said the supermarket giant was proud to continue its partnership with Hummingbird House.

"Thanks to the generous support of our customers and team members, we're thrilled to have already raised more than $1.5 million for Hummingbird House since 2016, and hope to build on that amount through our latest appeal," he said.

"By purchasing a donation card at Coles stores across Queensland, we can continue to make a transformative impact on the lives of sick children and their families."