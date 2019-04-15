How small business caught the eye of international customers

NEW MARKET: Kaela's Patch owner Kylie O'Mahony has taken on new customers from Canada and the United States.

NEW MARKET: Kaela's Patch owner Kylie O'Mahony has taken on new customers from Canada and the United States. Rob Williams

ALMOST three years on from setting up her business, Kylie O'Mahony has started dipping her toes in the international market.

Kaela's Patch sells fabrics and haberdashery items, on top of holding quilting and sewing classes on Darling St in Ipswich.

Mrs O'Mahony was taught to sew by her grandfather when she was six and just before he passed away, he urged her to follow her 'knack' for designing and piecing together fabrics.

It led her to leave a career in pharmacy to establish her own business.

"We've grown a massive amount in three years,” she said.

An increase in social media followers in recent months has seen her attract attention from an overseas audience.

"A lot of people told me I probably should start writing patterns and expanding on that horizon,” she said.

"I decided to take the plunge. I started writing patterns and now I have over 25 patterns published.

"I decided this year to do something different and do a 'block of the month' program. I had a large amount of interest from people overseas.”

As well as people from across Australia, now keen quilters from Canada and the United States have signed up for the 12-month program, which seems them receive an update every 30 days.

"For us, that was a major changing point,” she said.

"There is more interest coming through (internationally) every month.

"I'm in talks with one of our suppliers about taking on a product and becoming their international sale point. That may make our international sales go bang.”

Mrs O'Mahony is usually joined in the shop by mum Ann and they want to grow the brand name further in Queensland and around Australia this year.

"We're aiming to grow the shop front and the classroom even more than we already are,” she said.

