How skilful Jack sets the standard controlling the footy

Ipswich Eagles footballer Jack Boston knows how to use the footy.

Ipswich Eagles footballer Jack Boston knows how to use the footy. Cordell Richardson

AUSSIE RULES: As the Ipswich Eagles look to keep pace with the top four sides this season, one player is already setting a high standard.

Former Southport under-18 premiership-winning footballer Jack Boston has impressed Eagles head coach Kym Mansell with his consistency and multiple talents.

In his second season with the Eagles, 21-year-old Boston has been a vital cog as Ipswich builds momentum for another QFA Division 3 finals' campaign.

"Just his experience, skills, his smarts,'' Mansell said, when asked what Boston brings to his team.

"There's not much of him but he's a very smart footballer.

"He's probably got the best skills in the whole club.''

Preparing for Saturday's home match against second-placed Moreton Bay, the fourth-placed Eagles are just four points behind the leading group.

After a narrow loss to Kedron last weekend, the Eagles face another team sure to be in the finals' mix.

"These are the games we want,'' Mansell said of testing opponents like Moreton Bay.

"We discussed it midweek that there's a big gap between the top four sides and the bottom six sides.''

Mansell said his team's attitude during the week was enthusiastic and positive.

Ipswich Eagles footballer Jack Boston. Cordell Richardson

After hearing rookie players talk about using their bodies the correct way in footy, Mansell said back flanker Boston was worth watching.

"He knows how to use his body up against people twice his size. He knows how to hold, when to run, when to push off,'' Mansell said.

"He can put a ball on your chest anywhere on the ground.

"Any time in the game, he can do it under pressure.''

The 300 plus game former Eagles player and current coach rates Boston one of the best footballers for his age in Queensland.

The Eagles are expected to be without co-captain Matthew Sheridan on Saturday. He's recovering from a jarred ankle.

QFA Division 3: Saturday (2pm) - Ipswich Eagles v Moreton Bay at Mark Marsh Oval, Limestone Park.

Reserves match at noon.

The Eagles women play Hinterland Blues at 4.45pm.