How Sir Llew’s legacy lives on in Ipswich

THE public figure who helped shape Queensland through the 1980s and lead preparations for the iconic Expo 88 was well known, but not everyone saw the private side of Sir Llew Edwards.

Sir Llew died on Tuesday night aged 85, following a battle with dementia.

Among family members left behind was son Mark, also a well-known figure as the Pastor at Ripley’s Cityhope Church.

Ps Edwards said his father’s death was unexpected, but he had taken time since Tuesday to reflect on the enormous impact Sir Llew had on his life.

“There are three things about dad apart from his well-publicised working life,” he said.

“The first thing is that he was a great father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was always interested in us, and nobody saw that behind the scenes.

“He absolutely loved all of his grandkids.

Pastor Mark Edwards from Cityhope Church has paid tribute to his dad, Sir Llew.

“There were two things about him that affected me profoundly. From an early age I only knew dad as a doctor and a politician, but his entire life was about serving the community.

“He was an obstetrician and delivered many babies. People would stop him in the street to tell him that he had delivered them.

“He gave me a sense from an early age that our community was worth serving.

“The other thing about him was that he was absolutely intolerant of prejudice, and he drummed that into us.

“It didn’t matter what colour someone’s skin was, their ethnicity or their opinions.”

Tributes have flowed for Sir Llewellyn Roy Edwards from both sides of politics this week, including current Labor Blair MP Shayne Neumann.

“He was a man who I had enormous regard and respect for,” Mr Neumann said.

Llew Edwards in his parliamentary office in 1983.

“Something that Llew told me when I was very young stuck with me; he said if you get six letters from residents about something, then you know you’ve got a serious issue.

“Ipswich certainly was blessed with a great MP, and I say that even though he was on the opposite side of politics.

“Llew was a guy who endeavoured to represent everyone whether they voted for him or not.

“Now his legacy lives on through his sons and their families.”



Born on August 2, 1935, in Ipswich, Sir Llew initially trained as an electrician but pursued his love of medicine and graduated from The University of Queensland as a doctor in 1965.

Expo chairman Sir Llew Edwards and model Karen Cameron with some of the Expo Oz souvenirs.

He entered Queensland Parliament for the Liberal Party as the Member for Ipswich in 1972 and served as Health Minister, Deputy Premier and Treasurer.

He retired from Parliament in 1983 to take on the role of Chairman and CEO of ‘Expo 88’.

In 1984, Sir Llew was knighted by HRH Queen Elizabeth II and in 1989, he was awarded a Companion of the Order of Australia.

In 1993, he was appointed Chancellor of The University of Queensland. He retired from the role in 2009.

Sir Llewellyn and Lady Jane Edwards on their 25th anniversary.

Sir Llew is survived by his wife Lady Jane Edwards AM. He also has two great-grandchildren.

Mark’s brother David has two children and Mark has four children, one of whom lives in the US and is shattered about not being able to make it home for the funeral.

A state funeral will be held next Thursday at 2pm at St John’s Cathedral in Ann St, Brisbane.