How shoppers remember this iconic centre

ONE of the region’s first large shopping centres celebrated its 35th birthday on Thursday.

Redbank Plaza opened its doors on 3 September, 1985 and was once commonly known as the “diamond of the west.”

A Property Mail article from January in 1985 state “it is estimated the completed centre will be worth $56 million, a dollar value would outstrips even the recent sale of Sea World on the Gold Coast ($35 million)”

Redbank Plaza turns 35.

Redbank Plaza turns 35.

The centre was later expanded in the late 1990s to include the cinema and levels 2 and 3.

To celebrate the centre’s 35th birthday, the Plaza is giving away prizes every day in September by reliving the 80s through special trivia competitions on its Facebook page

The centre is also be sharing old photos and memories each day of the month with shoppers already recalling their time spent at the plaza in its early days.

Redbank Plaza turns 35.

Redbank Plaza turns 35.

“I remember going there in 1991 to get my first pair of sports brand shoes for high school. Sports shop was down the bottom level near the food court. Also Kmart cafe with my Mumma. Big fresh Franklin’s too that was where Aldi is now, I have been shopping at the plaza for over 28 years,” Michelle Olsen said.

“I remember when they used to have the pond down the bottom floor my brothers and I use to love it,” Shandra Arch said.

For more information on the centre’s giveaways you can visit the Redbank Plaza Facebook page.