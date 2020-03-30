Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Siege drama: Cops thought gunman taken by croc

by Peter Carruthers
30th Mar 2020 6:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A TENSE pursuit through croc-infested mangroves ended yesterday afternoon with a fugitive gunman shot dead north of Cairns.

The 10-hour stand-off began at 4.30am yesterday when police allege a man was confronted while attempting to break in to a telecommunications substation at Palm Cove.

A 26-year-old police constable's wrist was broken when the man allegedly drove at him near Smithfield before the gunman got away in the direction of Yorkeys Knob.

Chief Supt Brian Huxley said it would be alleged the man was in waist-deep water about 3.15pm when he raised a firearm towards police and officers returned fire.

Police were locked in a standoff with an armed man on the Captain Cook Hwy who had refused to surrender himself to officers. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Police were locked in a standoff with an armed man on the Captain Cook Hwy who had refused to surrender himself to officers. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

He said police negotiators and the Special Emergency Response Team failed to open a line of communication with the man, who was initially thought to have been taken by crocs sighted by police in the area.

"While trying to identify the man's whereabouts among the long grass, several shots were allegedly fired towards police and a helicopter,'' a police spokesman said.

"Around 3.15pm, it will be alleged the man was in waist-deep water and raised the firearm towards police. As a result, the man was critically injured when police returned fire.

"The man was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The Rescue 510 rescue helicopter assisting police on the Captain Cook Highway. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS
The Rescue 510 rescue helicopter assisting police on the Captain Cook Highway. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

The man, in his early 30s, was shot by police before being taken via inflatable RIB to the Barron River boat ramp, where he died a short time later.

"It's alleged that officers confronted the man, that he produced a firearm and they have fired upon him," Chief Supt Huxley said.

Police were locked in a standoff with an armed man on the Captain Cook Hwy who had refused to surrender himself to officers. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Police were locked in a standoff with an armed man on the Captain Cook Hwy who had refused to surrender himself to officers. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

"The waterway has muddy banks but it was high tide at the time and he was fully in the water (when shot). Police did spot large crocodiles during the course of the day."

Chief Supt Huxley said the Ethical Standards Command would investigate the incident.

Originally published as How seige was ended in croc-infested mangroves

More Stories

Show More
cairns crocodile editors picks siege

Just In

    New York's grim death count

    New York's grim death count
    • 30th Mar 2020 7:45 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        News Public gatherings of more than two people have been banned, and youth no longer allowed to use playgrounds and skate parks in bid to slow virus spread.

        Attacker’s chilling threat to victim

        premium_icon Attacker’s chilling threat to victim

        News Man with history of offences against women jailed

        Qld ‘dampening the curve’ but restrictions to stay

        premium_icon Qld ‘dampening the curve’ but restrictions to stay

        Health Qld ‘dampening the curve’ but public health restrictions need to stay

        Everything that is closed from today

        Everything that is closed from today

        Health Message from the PM is only go outside if it’s essential