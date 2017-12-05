How Sam's determined recovery can inspire others

Ipswich Hockey regional coaching director Sam Spry has been selected in the Australian 40's team for the 2018 Masters World Cup in Spain.

AS a regional coaching director, Sam Spry regularly motivates hockey players especially juniors.

However, she's provided one of her best acts of inspiration through her determination to tackle and overcome one of sport's toughest injury challenges.

Preparing to represent Australia at next year's Masters World Cup tournament, Spry reflected on her personal ordeal and how being in Ipswich helped her rise above it.

She spent last year focused on rehabilitating her left knee after an unfortunate setback playing for Easts at the end of the 2015 Brisbane competition season.

"I destroyed my knee pretty badly,'' Spry, 39, said.

"It happened 15 minutes into the grand final and it was two weeks before masters nationals.''

Having moved to Ipswich from the Northern Territory, the former military deployment clerk was devastated to miss out on her first opportunity to represent Queensland.

Suffering such a massive blow was also tough to take given Spry had never had any previous major injuries.

"It really deflated my sails quite a bit,'' she said.

Spry had previously played in the Australian Hockey League for South Australia and the Northern Territory, as well as for Australian Defence Force teams and various country sides in the past.

"I worked extremely hard in my rehab and to get myself back and to go to masters championships,'' she said.

She played six games in a weekend to make sure her knee could withstand the demands.

"That was my first hurdle to get over,'' she said.

After managing that, she was chosen as a shadow player for Queensland before being invited to play for Tasmania at this year's national masters titles.

To Spry's delight, she was called back to make her Queensland over 35's debut before gaining selection in the Australian 40's side from the nationals in Newcastle.

Sharing in Queensland's national title success capped her remarkable recovery.

"For me, it's a pretty good goal achievement considering I had a full knee reconstruction and spent the entire 2016 season on the sidelines,'' she said.

Spry hopes her recovery from a serious injury shows other hockey players what can be achieved.

"Being here (at the Ipswich Hockey Association) also was part of the biggest motivation,'' she said.

"It's showing the kids that it doesn't matter what you are presented with - and what kind of hurdles you have to overcome - there's always light at the end of the tunnel.

"So being here and working with all our juniors and everything like that certainly paved the way forward for me. And for me, (it was) still that competitive nature of wanting to play . . . not playing for sheep stations but wanting to be able to enjoy my hockey and continue to play.''

That includes time on the field with her daughter Ashley.

Next year's World Cup will be Spry's first time in the Australian 40's side.

However, she previously represented her country in a drawn Trans-Tasman series in Melbourne against New Zealand in 2015.

As an over 35 Aussie player, she experienced international masters hockey against a team containing five former Black Sticks representatives.

"It was a challenge and it was exciting,'' she said. "It was really good hockey.''

Lining up in a defensive sweeping role for Australia in Spain next year will provide another quality trip.

"We're going to be playing against different countries, which is always exciting,'' Spry said.

"Playing against the Dutch is never an easy feat. It's a new exciting challenge.''

So heavily focused on coaching development, Spry is looking forward to next year's overseas tournament for another reason.

"It's kind of nice to be able to just go away and be a player too sometimes and not have to worry about the coaching,'' she said, turning 40 in February.

"I have 100 percent respect for all the coaching staff and the lack of sleeping hours that you have and all the management and the fact that your brain never switches off in a tournament because you are constantly watching players and watching teams and talking to people and thinking tactics it all the time.

"It's nice to be able to go away and think about my game and how I need to win my position and how I can contribute to the team.''

Masters hockey provides multiple fun options

Although junior development is a primary focus, Spry remains a huge fan of masters hockey.

"People don't realise how large the competition is for masters and what the competitive level is,'' the Australian 40's representative player said.

"In the 30 to 35's level, it is very fast hockey.

"It is quality hockey and at that age too, we recognise that the ball does move quicker than us.

"We tend to do a lot more thinking in the game than what we do running . . . so we let the ball do the work.''

But it's not only playing at quality tournaments around Australia and overseas that is tempting.

"It's also the friendships that you make, that's lifelong,'' she said. "And knowing that you can travel everywhere and you get to catch up with those friends.

"One of the biggest things about sport is it brings people together, the ability to be able to catch up with mates and be able to have a really good laugh, and that certainly makes the hockey that much better.''