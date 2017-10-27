How rural wedding locations are luring couples to Ipswich

Brigid Simeoni is the news director The Queensland Times, dedicated to delivering the latest news to our readers in the Ipswich region. She manages a team of journalists and is passionate about stories that impact the local community. Brigid has also worked as a sub-editor and court reporter during her eight years at the QT. If you have a news story, give Brigid a call or send her an email.

COUPLES are saying 'I do' to locations with rustic charm, with rural areas among the Ipswich region's top spots to tie the knot.

After central Ipswich, surrounding country suburbs including Laidley, Grandchester and Minden featured in the most popular places for weddings last year.

Ipswich celebrant Annette Boyle said it was a mix of couples from Brisbane looking west for beautiful rural venues and residents marrying on family properties.

"There are a lot more farm venues available these days than there were 10 years ago," she said.

"Couples are looking for something aesthetically rural and natural, and if they have the accommodation on site."

She said venues that included accommodation were appealing to out-of-towners.

"It's treated as a family get-together and a bit of a weekend away," she said.

"If people have to travel it's a good reunion time."

She said Woodlands of Marburg, Branell Homestead at Laidley and Kholo Gardens were among the popular locations, as well Queens Park in the heart of Ipswich.

Of the 687 weddings across the region last year, Queensland Births, Deaths and Marriages figures showed 132 couples said their vows in central Ipswich, 87 in Laidley and 43 chose Leichhardt.

There were just under 40 ceremonies in both Muirlea and Grandchester, 30 in Minden and 29 in Marburg.

Lockyer Valley celebrant Jenn Stephens said venues such as Minden Retreat and Spicers Hidden Vale at Grandchester had picturesque settings for photos.

She said the atmosphere of rural areas had huge appeal.

"At Minden, you get the country feel of it all - you have the big dam and people can married next to the dam or at the chapel there," she said.

Ms Stephens said on-site accommodation was also a drawcard.

"I think that it's a very big attraction when they are not local people getting married," she said.

With the cost of the average Australian wedding passing $30,000, downsizing the guest list is one way to stop a budget blowout.

Ms Boyle said she was seeing a trend towards smaller ceremonies - with a maximum 60 guests - as couples trimmed budgets and kept the event intimate.

An expert reveals: Style sins wedding guests should avoid

DON'T flash too much flesh, avoid cream at all costs and if in doubt, it's better to be overdressed than underdressed.

Wedding guests can get it horribly wrong, wardrobe-wise - and with spring ceremonies cropping up on social calendars, a manners maven says it pays to avoid standing out for the wrong reasons.

Etiquette expert Anna Musson, of The Good Manners Company, said guests should always dress to impress.

"Dressing down is disrespectful; it says you can't be bothered," she said.

Ms Musson said it was essential to observe the dress code and not show too much skin.

"It's about the bride and groom and everything should be drawing attention to them and not drawing attention away from them," she said.

"If you're wearing a backless playsuit, that's drawing attention to you."

MIND YOUR MANNERS: An etiquette expert says wedding guests should never ask to swap tables at the reception. iStock

Her style don'ts for guests include denim, black and anything white or cream (strictly reserved for the bride).

She also recommended keeping shoulders covered at a day event and following the guide of the fancier the dress code, the longer the skirt length.

Dress codes can be a minefield, so if you are unsure what footwear is appropriate for a "beach chic" theme, she suggests clarifying beforehand instead of assuming thongs are acceptable.

"Check with the parents or the maid of honour; don't go to bride and groom as they have a lot on their plate," she said.

Once you have your attire sorted, she advises guests to avoid tacky behaviour such as asking if you can bring a plus one, getting drunk, complaining or requesting to swap tables at the reception.

It is also preferable to wait for the newlyweds to leave before making an exit.

"It's bad form to leave before the hosts." -NewsRegional

WEDDING SEASON

The most popular times to get married during the year are spring and autumn - in November and March.

June and July are the least popular months for weddings.

56% of weddings take place on Saturdays.

15% of weddings take place on Sundays.

Source: McCrindle 2015 Marriages and Weddings Report