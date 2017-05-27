24°
News

How rugby league is turning lives of young men around

Joel Gould
| 27th May 2017 5:00 AM
Rugby league is turning the lives of young men at the Brisbane Youth and Detention Centre around.
Rugby league is turning the lives of young men at the Brisbane Youth and Detention Centre around.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY league is a great carrot to get young men to do their schoolwork.

Just ask David Martin, a construction teacher at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, where he coaches the centre's footy side.

The QT turned up this week to hear mostly about the construction success stories going on in the Brisbane Youth Education and Training Centre. But when we found out the lads in detention were playing Bremer High that afternoon our interest heightened in the footy side of things.

"Our kids obviously don't get to play footy outside so in here, particularly if they are in for a long time, they love their footy,” Mr Martin said.

"It is such a good carrot.

"Since I've been the footy coach I have been a bit of a hard arse. So if you stuff up in class you don't play.

"For today's game I've got eight kids out, and seven of my best players.”

We asked why.

"There was an incident last week,” he grinned.

"But the kids know they have to be on their best behaviour to play and they are turning around their behaviour so they can play.

"I'd just love to see them turn it around when they get outside.

"Inside, if they punch a kid they are not going to play footy. Outside, if they break and enter they are going to get locked up. It is all about consequences and putting two and two together.”

All of the centre's games are on home soil.

"Yeah, all our games are down on our oval because as you can understand, we don't travel,” Mr Martin grinned.

The centre has forged strong relationships with local league organisations including Brothers Rugby League and the Ipswich Jets.

"Jason Connors from Brothers has been here about eight times for a run around with the kids,” Mr Martin said.

"Wes Conlon from the Jets used to come here off his own bat.”

Conlon is an idol of the students in the centre.

The students have a photo of Conlon up on their wall taken when they sent some tables that they made to the daycare centre where his children go.

The Jets fullback is a respected Indigenous family man who juggles his football and work commitments.

Brendon Lindsay, now Rugby League Ipswich general manager, has also visited the students on a regular basis in the past and featured in a QT story when the young men at the centre presented a picnic table they had made to the Jets.

Ipswich Queensland Times
COMMENT: Car park police not a good look

COMMENT: Car park police not a good look

In this case they're really doing themselves a disservice

How rugby league is turning lives of young men around

Rugby league is turning the lives of young men at the Brisbane Youth and Detention Centre around.

Coach plays hard ball but the results are plain to see

Building a better future in detention centre school

COMMUNITY MINDED: Boys from the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre have built and donated a cubby house to the Women's Crisis Support Service.

Students construct valuable community projects and learn trades

Call out for greyhound adoptions

Brookwater resident Emee Botha with her greyhound, Schnuki.

Greyhound rescue agencies can't keep up with demand

Local Partners

How rugby league is turning lives of young men around

Coach plays hard ball but the results are plain to see

Building a better future in detention centre school

COMMUNITY MINDED: Boys from the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre have built and donated a cubby house to the Women's Crisis Support Service.

Students construct valuable community projects and learn trades

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT: Don't miss out on the offerings from the top spots in town.

The latest on the live music scene across the city

Paddinton Bear is coming to Ipswich

IN TOWN: Annette Kitching plays the part of Paddington Bear in The Cute Little Bear From Peru at the Incinerator Theatre.

FAVOURITE children's character set to delight in new show

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Home town support spurs on Ipswich chef

Ben gets a little sweeter

Shannon Noll: What I don't like about The Voice

ON TOUR: Shannon Noll will perform in Ipswich on June 3 as part of a 35-show run.

Australian Idol veteran talks reality TV during 35-date Aussie tour

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

US model Bella Hadid attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2017 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 25 May 2017.

It’s like she’s become addicted to shock value.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

MASTERCHEF: David Thompson Thai test for Ipswich cook Nicole

Willowbank's Nicole Stevenson is a contestant on MasterChef Australia. Supplied by Channel 10.

"I love how he's being so true to the cuisine"

Gladstone's MasterChef hero blown away by support

GLADSTONE BOY: MasterChef Australia contestant Pete Morgan.

Pete Morgan has found his form.

AMAZING LIFESTYLE BLOCK, READY TO BE BUILT ON!

4A Wagtail Drive, Regency Downs 4341

Residential Land This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with ... $146,000

This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with shady trees in a quiet neighbourhood ideally located only minutes from the...

Owners Committed Elsewhere!

6 Lanagan Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction 23/6/2017...

Presenting a statement in lifestyle, sophistication and superb style, this fabulous modern residence is positioned right in the heart of exclusive Middle Ridge.

Investor Looking to Liquidate

17 Wandoo Crescent, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction 23/6/2017...

If you are after a big house with lots of room to move then this home in family friendly Westbrook is just for you! Enjoy looking out over your large, open plan...

OWNERS MOTIVATED..PRICED TO SELL!

257 Limestone Ridges Road, Peak Crossing 4306

4 2 6 $785,000 NEG

Located under an hour's drive west of Brisbane, this property is sure to impress those looking for a lifestyle change, consisting of 40 quality acres of good...

ANOTHER ONE SOLD BY SUE FITZGERALD. JOIN FORCES WITH IPSWICH&#39;S TRUE SUPER AGENTS!!

6 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Here is a great opportunity to get into investment market as two great investment properties hit the market. It will be your decision, you can buy one or the...

Two Income Streams For The Price Of One!

76 Sarah Drive, Yamanto 4305

Duplex 5 4 2 $529,000

Situated on 661m2 Corner Block, in the highly sought-after suburb of Yamanto, currently returning a solid $595 per week, this competitively priced investment is a...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY UNIT – OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306

House 3 2 2 $339,000

ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF A LOW MAINTENANCE PRIVATE...

REDUCED $20,000!

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $199,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

Have It Your Way!

40 Cranes Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $298,000

If you have been looking for a place that you can truly make your own, this is the ideal home. Set on a generous 1012m2 block, this home has more than enough...

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Lost dough leaves sour taste after company collapse

Kathleen and John Mahoney from Sugar and Spice Bakery were stung after the collapse of Cantro Pty Ltd and are still owed money.

Supermarket operator collapse leaves sour taste for bakery

'Ridiculous': Council refuses renovation at heritage home

NOT FAIR: Karen Solomon of Newtown is angry with Ipswich City Council for refusing her plans to build a colonial style double car port at her Newtown home.

Council rejected development application

Council refusal of 'high density' development ends in court

Ipswich City Council first meeting with the new 2016 council.

Developer took the matter to the Queensland Planning Court

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!