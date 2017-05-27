How rugby league is turning lives of young men around

Rugby league is turning the lives of young men at the Brisbane Youth and Detention Centre around.

RUGBY league is a great carrot to get young men to do their schoolwork.

Just ask David Martin, a construction teacher at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, where he coaches the centre's footy side.

The QT turned up this week to hear mostly about the construction success stories going on in the Brisbane Youth Education and Training Centre. But when we found out the lads in detention were playing Bremer High that afternoon our interest heightened in the footy side of things.

"Our kids obviously don't get to play footy outside so in here, particularly if they are in for a long time, they love their footy,” Mr Martin said.

"It is such a good carrot.

"Since I've been the footy coach I have been a bit of a hard arse. So if you stuff up in class you don't play.

"For today's game I've got eight kids out, and seven of my best players.”

We asked why.

"There was an incident last week,” he grinned.

"But the kids know they have to be on their best behaviour to play and they are turning around their behaviour so they can play.

"I'd just love to see them turn it around when they get outside.

"Inside, if they punch a kid they are not going to play footy. Outside, if they break and enter they are going to get locked up. It is all about consequences and putting two and two together.”

All of the centre's games are on home soil.

"Yeah, all our games are down on our oval because as you can understand, we don't travel,” Mr Martin grinned.

The centre has forged strong relationships with local league organisations including Brothers Rugby League and the Ipswich Jets.

"Jason Connors from Brothers has been here about eight times for a run around with the kids,” Mr Martin said.

"Wes Conlon from the Jets used to come here off his own bat.”

Conlon is an idol of the students in the centre.

The students have a photo of Conlon up on their wall taken when they sent some tables that they made to the daycare centre where his children go.

The Jets fullback is a respected Indigenous family man who juggles his football and work commitments.

Brendon Lindsay, now Rugby League Ipswich general manager, has also visited the students on a regular basis in the past and featured in a QT story when the young men at the centre presented a picnic table they had made to the Jets.