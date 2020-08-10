How robot assistant is providing smoother knee replacements

SURGEONS are being given a helping hand performing knee replacement operations at an Ipswich private hospital, with a robot assistant providing huge benefits for doctors and patients.

The ROSA Knee System, a robotic surgical assistance tool developed in the United States, is being used in operating theatres in Mater's hospitals in Springfield and Brisbane.

Mater is the first hospital group in Queensland to use ROSA with the first case performed at its Springfield hospital on January 9.

Doctors are still in complete control of the surgery but the robot aids them by using real-time 3D technology to make a model of a patient's knee in complete detail, providing accuracy previously unavailable with the human eye.

LOCAL NEWS: 'Not good enough': New group pushes for vital infrastructure

The tool, developed by manufacturer Zimmer Biomet, gives surgeons 'never-before-seen precision' before, during and after knee replacements.

The use of ROSA reduces the time between consultation and surgery through streamlined sizing and templating before an operation.

Mater Hospital Brisbane director of orthopaedics Dr John Radovanovic said ROSA's precision allows surgeons to "tailor each and every surgery" to the unique makeup of every patient's knee.

"The benefits for our patients is evident from preoperative care and planning, all the way through to surgery, rehabilitation and follow up," he said.

"With ROSA's assistance we can more accurately plan pathways for patients who present with unusual cases and those with higher risk or more difficult surgeries."

Toowoomba woman Patricia Murphy was one of the first patients in Queensland to receive the assistance of ROSA when she underwent knee surgery in June.

LOCAL NEWS: New $6 million health precinct in CBD almost completed

"My knee pain was so unbearable that I was starting to struggle to walk and living alone I knew that I needed to find some help," she said.

"The success of my surgery is thanks to a robot which is really quite astonishing.

"Compared to the stories of many other people recovering from knee replacements, I have bounced back very quickly and my rehabilitation has been quite comfortable."

"My family cannot believe how well I am walking now. The whole experience has just been wonderful."

The system collects all patient models into a globally-secured database, which allows surgeons to review information from anywhere in the world.

As part of his private practice, Dr Radovanovic provides his patients with the mymobility app, which integrates with the ROSA Knee System.

It provide surgeons with analytics around their patients' functional outcomes over time and delivers progress feedback between doctors' visits to patients.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.