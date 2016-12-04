38°
Opinion

How Redbank got its name

4th Dec 2016 4:00 AM

MAJOR Edmund Lockyer of the 57th Regiment of Foot sailed up the Brisbane and Bremer rivers in 1825 and when he came to a place featuring red soil he named the area Redbank. That was on September 30, 1825.

Between 1839 and 1842, a settlement was formed there by the then Government of New South Wales and became known as the Redbank Settlement.

One resident at the settlement in 1842 was Mr James Josey and in an interview later he stated "Redbank was a busy place and Mr Andrew Petrie, who was in charge of all the government works in Moreton Bay, intended that the terminus for the road traffic from the Darling Downs should be located there, as receiving stores had been erected on the river bank near the mouth of Goodna Creek.” This suggestion never came to fruition.

In the 1850-60s Mr John (Tinker) Campbell established a boiling down business which gave work for many men. He opened a coal mine and by 1855 expanded his business further. By December 12, 1860, the firm of John Campbell Son & Another was founded.

At the boiling down works the firm was willing to boil down stock at the rate of 150 head of cattle or 1000 sheep daily (Sunday excepted). Prices for this were - boiling cattle 5/6 each, curing, boiling and tanning skins one penny each and cask to cover tallow at 50/- a ton.

This firm also had the Redbank Saw Mills by 1865 and was able to execute orders for sawn "stuff”, either pine or hardwood.

It was about this time that the men introduced the system of free education in this state, in as much as it contributed the teacher salary by their own means. Mrs Jane Graham became the teacher at this school and later accepted the position of matron at the Ipswich Immigration Depot at North Ipswich.

Houses, a Church, Church House and hospital dominated Denmark Hill Ipswich in days gone by.
Houses, a Church, Church House and hospital dominated Denmark Hill Ipswich in days gone by.

Brisbane 'envious'

THE Queensland Club was founded in December 1859. Many of the candidates for seats in the first Queensland Parliament and writings in the Moreton Bay Courier in 1860 show that Sir George Bowen landed here on December 10, 1859 and two fellows of All Saints College, Oxford, came with him. They were Robert George Wyndham Herbert, who became the first Premier of Queensland, and John Bramston, his Excellency's (Bowen's) private secretary.

It is recorded that the name of a suburb of Brisbane - Herston - was constructed from the first syllable of "Herbert” and the last of "Bramston” that two men destined to be closely knit together should at the outset of their Queensland careers take permanent parts in founding a good club in Brisbane was fitting.

Showing what prompted Mr Herbert to vigorously back up the movement of the club in Brisbane it was stated "That the capital of Qld in December 1859 only held nominal superiority over the other towns.

Ipswich was in fact Queensland capital as everything during the 1850s had centred there, though as a matter of fact the opening of the Supreme Court at Brisbane in 1857 was then enough that Brisbane would become the capital.”

The squatters of West Moreton and the Darling Downs had already given life to the North Australian Club, South St, Ipswich, and the Brisbanites were envious.

Historic flight

IN 1919, the Commonwealth Government offered a prize of 10,000 pounds to the pilot who first accomplished a flight in an aeroplane or seaplane from Great Britain to Australia in 720 consecutive hours before midnight of December 31, 1920.

Some of the conditions of entry into the race were: A complete aircraft to be entirely constructed within the confines of the British Empire; the pilot and crew to be of Australian nationality; entrance fee 100 pounds; and only one aircraft to be used throughout the flight.

A crew that met all the necessary regulations was Captain Ross Smith (South Australia), his brother Keith, and two others; Sgt Shiers (South Australia) and Sgt J Bennett (Melbourne Vic). They left Hounslow, England on November 12, 1919 on a 360 horsepower Vickers Viny.

The plane reached Darwin at 3.40pm on Wednesday, December 10, 1919 after the journey was completed with 28 days. This had been the longest flight in the history of the world. The actual flying time from the start was 125 hours or 5 days and nights plus 5 hours. The average speed was 85 miles an hour.

Not a success

THE giving over of a business by an employer to his employees was not common, but it happened here in Ipswich in September 1894. A month prior, a proposed alteration in the working of the Aberdare Colliery Blackstone was mooted.

Mr Lewis Thomas MLA, proprietor of the Colliery, offered the mine to the men on a certain sum per ton as royalty be paid to him on all coal raised.

The mine's manager Thomas Thomas said "An offer has been made to the men to take over the control and work on a co-operative principle. Each time the company secures a contract it has been at a less price than the previous one and to cut the rate per ton any finer would mean we should have to work at a loss if we continued to pay the same rate of wages. Although the company had to decrease its price so that contracts would be accepted, the wages of the men have never been reduced a penny.”

Mr Lewis Thomas had had many offers from the other parties but he felt that his workmen were entitled to some consideration.

After a short time, the mine was handed back to Lewis Thomas, possibly because the men didn't know how to manage the financial side of the business.

Ipswich Queensland Times

beryl johnston history redbank times past

