She said the Container Refund Scheme, which would be rolled out on November 1, would encourage residents to recycle and reduce the amount of plastic pollution in our state.
News

How recycling crisis will impact container refund scheme

Hayden Johnson
by
30th Apr 2018 8:25 AM
QUEENSLAND'S container refund scheme remains on track to be rolled out later this year, despite uncertainty in the recycling industry.  

China's restrictions on Australian recycling led state and federal environment ministers to hold crisis talks in Melbourne on Friday.  

The Federal Government committed to updating the National Waste Strategy; reducing the amount of waste generated, increasing recycling capacity, increasing demand for recycled products, phasing-out microbeads and halving Australia's food waste by 2050.  

Queensland's Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said a united plan was needed to improve waste management.  

"It is clear that China's ban on imported recycling is an issue for everyone and we need input, focus and consistency in a collaborative approach to waste management and recycling," she said.   

"We need a broader strategy for a circular economy for Australia."  

Amid the uncertainty, Ms Enoch said the State Government was "working on a suite of initiatives" that address waste issues and reduce the amount of plastic pollution.  

She said the Container Refund Scheme, which would be rolled out on November 1, would encourage residents to recycle and reduce the amount of plastic pollution in our state.  

"Under our industry-administered container refund scheme, Queenslanders will receive a 10-cent refund when they take their eligible beverage containers to a container refund point," she said.   

"The scheme will provide a source of separated recyclable containers.  

"(They) will be less contaminated and more valuable to the recycling market when compared to kerbside recycling."  

The State Government has appointed Container Exchange, a not-for-profit company, as the organisation to deliver the scheme.  

In Ipswich, Mayor Andrew Antoniolli last week met with the executive of the Waste Recycling Industry Association Queensland to discuss recycling solutions.  

Cr Antoniolli said it was agreed that education needed to be the focus to find long-term solutions.   

container refund scheme environment leeanne enoch recycling
Ipswich Queensland Times

