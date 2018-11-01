How rapidly rising Ipswich club wants to help region

Woogaroo swimmers who excelled at recent state winter titles were Poppy Wilson, Liam Donnelly, Jayden Allum, Sebastien Carvolth, Hamid Bah and Olivia Williams.

AS one of the biggest swimming clubs in the region, Woogaroo is achieving important milestones like progressing from fifth to first division in the Brisbane competition.

However, former Olympic freestyle bronze medallist Justin Lemberg and his coaching team want to make sure the Ipswich area is continually supported in efforts to further develop swimming.

The Woogaroo Swim Club will host a long course preparation meeting on November 24 at Bundamba pool.

Lemberg said swimmers from all clubs in the western corridor were welcome to attend.

"It's another opportunity for the kids,'' Lemberg said, keen to help local families.

"There has been some swim meets at Bundamba in the past but we're hoping to have one in summer time and one in winter time.

"We just want the local people to not have to travel to Toowoomba, Chandler, Albany Creek. A couple of times a year they can come along and swim in their own backyard.

"And on top of that, they (Ipswich meets) are a reasonably good fundraiser for the club.

"In this case, what I've been saying to my members is 'this is our day, let's make sure that we all dig in and lend a hand' because we'll be raising money for our kids.''

Lemberg said such a regional focus helped provide trophies to reward young swimmers or assist with their travel costs to national events.

Lemberg praised other influential people like Heath Ramsay (Western Aquatics) and Paul Sansby (Waterworx) for previous regional efforts trying to organise more locally-based meetings.

The Olympian also appreciated an initiative with Swimming Queensland where regional coaches can share their views about what can be done better.

"The Ipswich coaches have done a good job in supporting it as well,'' Lemberg said.

Lemberg is also excited about a major boost for the area with his company Justsportsnfitness playing a more active role.

He oversees the company that runs all council-owned pools in the area under a 10-year Ipswich City Council lease. That includes Goodna and Rosewood, as well as Bundamba pool, which is the major regional centre for larger competitions.

The 1984 Los Angeles middle distance medal winner was delighted to see 109 swimmers at a recent Woogaroo Wednesday night club event.

"We've built a fantastic club down here at Woogaroo over the 10 years,'' Lemberg said.

"Five years ago, we were in fifth division (Brisbane competition). Now we're in first division.

"We're probably the strongest club in Ipswich at the moment.''

Among respected coaches heavily involved with Lemberg and pools in the Ipswich region are Stephen Ballhause (Ipswich Girls' Grammar School), Noel Donnelly (Ipswich Grammar), Nev Barnett (Bundamba), Caroline Summers (own program at Woogaroo Swim Club), Raleigh Young (Goodna) and Michael Steepe (Boonah).

Justsportsnfitness, who run the Bundamba pool, have enjoyed an association with the Woogaroo Swimming Club for over 10 years.

Lemberg is the company owner.

He said about 60 club swimmers are regularly involved in Brisbane weekend meetings.

Woogaroo swimmers combined to win 11 medals at recent state events.

Lemberg started his coaching career at Iona College at Wynnum in 1989.

But while competitive opportunities are important for young people, Lemberg was also eager to see learn to swim programs embraced in the community.

"It's been a passion of mine,'' Lemberg said, explaining why he has been so involved in coaching since completing his international career.

"I don't mind telling anyone who will listen that drowning is still the number one cause of deaths in children under five.

"Swimming has been such a good sport to me that I enjoy seeing kids come through and swimming to a medal level.

"Whether they swim one session a week or whether they swim six sessions a week, that's great fitness for them.''

Great efforts at state events

WOOGAROO swimmers recently enjoyed success at the McDonald's Queensland Short Course Championships (winter state) titles, winning 10 medals.

The success over three days featured two gold, three silver and five bronze medals. The Woogaroo team of 28 swimmers was the biggest sent to a state meet.

The club's medal winners were:

Jayden Allum: 50m breaststroke silver, 200m breaststroke bronze.

Hamid Bah: 50m breaststroke bronze.

Seb Carvolth: 400 I/M bronze, 200 I/M bronze.

Liam Donnelly: 50m freestyle gold, 100m freestyle silver.

Olivia Williams: 50m breaststroke gold, 100m breaststroke bronze.

Poppy Wilson: 100m butterfly silver.

The short course team was guided by head coach Noel Donnelly.

Carvolth added another gold medal to Woogaroo's recent tally. He won his first state open water event at Lake Kawana.