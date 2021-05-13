How Qld population will surge by 250k in four years

Queensland's population is expected to surge by more than a quarter of a million people in the next four years according to forecasts in the federal budget, as people flood in from other states.

Treasury boffins have predicted Queensland is set to gain around 22,000 people from interstate each year until mid-2025 - a trend demographer Simon Kuestenmacher of The Demographics Group says is beneficial amid the ongoing pause on overseas migration.

"International migration is expected to only kick into gear from 2024-25, so you need to grow your population base based on something else … and it turns out there is no coronavirus baby boom," he said.

"I do think Queensland is in a healthy position (to benefit from interstate migration)."

Queensland's population is predicted to hit 5.44m by mid-2025, up from 5.17m in June 2020.

The growth surge will benefit Queensland's economy and GST slice but comes with pressures, particularly on infrastructure - which has struggled to keep up with demand - and the property market.

Actress Nikki Osbourne with her two sons Teddy 9, and Will 13, who have recently moved to Queensland from Victoria to escape the lockdown restrictions and are looking to buy a house on the Sunshine Coast. Picture Lachie Millard

Real Estate Institute of Queensland (REIQ) CEO Antonia Mercorella said interstate migration and rising property prices would continue to put "unprecedented pressure" on housing stock.

"With property sales in Queensland outpacing new listings, buyers continue to be out in force and ready to purchase property," Ms Mercorella said.

"However, sellers are still yet to match that burgeoning demand."

Stand-up comedian Nikita Osborne and her family needed little convincing that Queensland was the place to be when they packed up their lives and moved to the Sunshine State.

Not one to mince words, Ms Osborne cites Victoria's premier as the main reason for relocating - and the chance to offer her kids the "Queensland dream".

"Without sounding ghetto, the kids are out on the street playing until the street lights come on here," Ms Osborne said.

