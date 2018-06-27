How Qld champion from Chile is helping regional players

Chile-bred coach Bruno Levis (middle) is a multiple Queensland Open table tennis title-holder working with Ipswich and country players like Kade Bulow (left) and John Farmer.

TABLE TENNIS: A Queensland Open champion with international experience has been quietly going about his business encouraging keen regional players.

Chile-bred Bruno Levis recently won the Queensland Open in Rockhampton for the eighth time, having moved to Australia in 2010. He added the Queensland Closed title to his growing list of successes after winning at the Gold Coast.

Having spent time playing professionally in Germany before arriving in Queensland, Levis is preparing for his first national open championships in Victoria next month.

"Every year it gets slightly more challenging,'' he said of higher level table tennis.

"There's a lot of young kids that are getting better, whereas I'm not. But I'm still up to the point where I feel confident enough that I can still win it.''

Levis, 29, has years of knowledge keeping him competitive.

But as he maintains his elite level standard, Queensland's number one ranked player has another important role.

The full-time coach enjoys working with promising players at the Ipswich Table Tennis Club and regional centres like Gatton.

"It's mostly foundations at the moment. That takes a long time to master,'' he said.

Learning how to play different opponents is one of the major challenges in table tennis.

"We are currently doing a little bit more advanced work, which is a forehand topspin against backspin,'' he said.

"When players start spinning the ball, the game becomes very difficult and very technical.''

Among his current students are Toogoolawah-based teenager Kade Bulow and retired Esk school teacher John Farmer.

Kade, who turned 15 this week, has been mentored by Levis for 21 months.

"He's doing very well,'' Levis said of the year 10 Toogoolawah State High School student.

"For the amount of training that we do, his improvement has been quite big.''

Having assisted a number of Australian champions, Levis enjoys helping players of all ages.

Retired teacher Farmer has also taken to the sport well.

"John probably started about six months ago and he's very committed, very professional,'' Levis said.

"I'm really happy coaching him. He's shown great results, doing the training.

"Him and I, as a team, are working very well.''

In addition to coaching interstate, Levis has shared his knowledge weekly at the Riverview table tennis base for more than three years.

Before coming to Australia, he worked his way up the ranks in Chile, becoming the country's number one under 16, under 18, under 21 and senior player.

The full-time coach continued his progress as a professional player in Germany.

Over the years, he's competed in a number of world and South American championships.

As for why he's dominated at Queensland events, he said being a left-handed player was one advantage.

"That's what right-handed people say,'' he responded with a laugh.

Having improved his fitness and "got into shape'', he's focusing on the Australian Open championships on the Mornington Peninsula. The championships start on July 9.

Forget PlayStation, table tennis gives a better reaction

SOUTH American Bruno Levis forged a strong bond with his sport when his sister wanted a table tennis table for Christmas.

"I wanted a Playstation at that time,'' Levis recalled, growing up in Chile.

But aged 11 at the time, he ended up gaining access to both presents. "It was a win, win situation,'' he said, sharing his amusement at what happened next.

"But when I got it (PlayStation), I never played PlayStation, I only played table tennis.''

The youngster quickly discovering the benefits of playing a highly skilful game.

"What I like about the sport is how much the mental part is involved,'' he said. "How much you have to think, how much you have to plan and anticipate.

"I love that. I love the speed of the game, the reaction . . . . all those kind of things caught my attention.

"I love the sound of the bat hitting the ball. All things like that really intrigued me to improve and to get better.''