Equine therapy a life saver for Vietnam vet on the brink

HELP IS HERE: Ian Fraser served in the Australian Air Force. Mates4Mates has helped him to overcome his PTSD. Rob Williams

WHEN Ian Fraser left the Australian Air Force, he turned to binge drinking to help deal with his post-traumatic stress disorder.

The now 69-year-old joined the military after dropping out of high school and came to Amberley to do his training.

While serving his country he fought in Vietnam and engaged in battle with the Viet Cong who tried to infiltrate the Australian camp near Saigon.

"We saw a lot of combat in Vietnam, especially night ambushes," he said.

"It was our job to try and intercept the Viet Cong who were trying to attack the base.

"We were constantly under attack. There was only about 30 of us who would go out, but we were always outnumbered 10-to-one.

"A couple of times we ran into them and we engaged in fire fights."

When he returned to Australia he moved around bases, finished his high school education and enrolled at university to complete a degree in economics, all while trying to raise a family.

But the terrible things he saw and experienced in Vietnam stayed with him all his life, and started to impact his behaviour.

"My way of dealing was alcohol. I became a binge-drinking alcoholic," he said.

"People would say to me I had PTSD but I didn't believe them.

"The only way I can describe how I was feeling is to liken it to a sandcastle.

"If you build this really big beautiful sandcastle and a wave hits it, the first time it's going to get a little damp, but then the next wave and the one after that is going to make it crumble a little more each time.

"That's what was happening with me."

Mr Fraser finally decided he needed to get help so he reached out to a doctor and a psychologist who diagnosed him with PTSD.

He eventually connected with Mates4Mates, a not-for-profit organisation which provides support and rehabilitation services for current and ex-serving defence force members.

Through Mates4Mates he has been able to connect with other people who have been struggling with similar issues, as well as take part in a number of rehabilitation activities. One of the activities he loves the most is equine therapy, and he has recently started horse riding in Coominya.

"Mates4Mates has been a real life-saver," a grateful Mr Fraser said.

"I can not recommend it enough because it has been a fundamental part of my life.

"I have learnt that I can live without alcohol."

Mr Fraser also attends the Mates4Mates coffee catch-ups which are held at Dovetails Restaurant every fortnight.

The group is run by ex-serving defence force members who are there to lend their support for those who are struggling with a wide range of issues.

To find out more, log on to www.mates4mates.org.au or phone 1300 4 MATES.