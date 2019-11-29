How preparation and confidence can ignite a winning run

Ipswich Musketeers pitcher Dean Jones is finding his winning rhythm with help from his fielders. Picture: Rob Williams

BASEBALL: Preparation, willingness and confidence. When those three ingredients come together, success often follows.

That's been the case for the Ipswich Musketeers over the past week.

While they weren't outclassed during their early run of losses in this season's Greater Brisbane League competition, the Musketeers have turned around their fortunes.

Last season's grand finalists have bolstered their winning record to five after their first double of the season and backing up on Tuesday night.

The Ipswich side beat Carina Redsox 8-2 and 3-1 before a last inning 2-1 win over Windsor Royals to seal the hat-trick.

"We're really happy,'' head coach Greg Suthers said, sensing his team would soon turn tight games into victories.

"We talked about sticking with it and continue to improve and the wins will come.

"We weren't getting belted; we were just making a couple of mistakes that cost us games.''

With those errors being reduced, pitchers like American import Logan Grigsby and Musketeers stalwart Dean Jones have received the support they needed.

Preparing for Sunday's next game against Windsor at Tivoli, Suthers praised the loyal Jones for his efforts on the mound.

"He's been solid all the way through and generally been the victim of some mistakes,'' the coach said.

"As we get rid of those out of our game, he becomes more and more effective for us.''

The reliable Jones will continue his Sunday pitching duties this weekend.

Californian recruit Grigsby also typified the increased commitment to Musketeers in recent games.

After his winning effort on the mound last Friday night, he wanted to pitch on Tuesday night despite Suthers having other plans.

"The guys are coming prepared,'' Suthers said.

"I had sort of half made the decision that we would start Ryan (Daugherty). Then Logan showed and said 'I've come prepared to pitch, I'm ready to go' so we gave him the start.''

After throwing 12 strike outs last Friday night, Grigsby got the job done again on Tuesday night.

Ipswich Musketeers batter Nick Grimes scoring the winning run on Tuesday night. Picture: Rob Williams

Musketeers import Nick Grimes scored the winning run at the bottom of the ninth innings.

Having taken over the senior team coaching role, Suthers is keen to build stronger communication within his side.

"The thing that I like too is they are not afraid to speak up about decisions,'' he said.

"I'm definitely not the type of person where it's 'my way or the highway'.

"It's what is best for the team. It's their team as well.''

Musketeers stalwart Josh Roberts lead off with his second home run of the season to ignite the 8-2 win over Redsox, that launched the winning treble.

"You can see the confidence in the way they're hitting and the way they're playing is building,'' Suthers said.

The unbeaten Ipswich Musketeers women are chasing a spot in the grand final facing Narangba in Saturday afternoon's semi-final at Darra.

Game day

Saturday: GBL women (4.30pm) - Ipswich Musketeers v Narangba Demons at Darra.

Sunday: GBL (1.30pm) - Ipswich Musketeers v Windsor Royals at Tivoli Sporting Complex.