Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Six-year-old Sophia Lonergan was born with Sturge-Weber Syndrome. Photo: Cordell Richardson
Six-year-old Sophia Lonergan was born with Sturge-Weber Syndrome. Photo: Cordell Richardson
News

How prep is changing Sophia’s life with Sturge-Weber Syndrome

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
23rd Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT six years old, life is a little different for young Sophia Lonergan compared with other little girls.

Sophia lives with a rare neurological condition called Sturge-Weber Syndrome, which manifests as a birth mark on her chest, face and brain.

“She’s severely mentally and physically delayed and has lots of challenges and that means we spend an awful lot of time in the hospital,” Sophia’s mum Mandy Lonergan said.

“That leaves her unable to sit, stand, walk, talk, feed herself and any of those things.”

The past year has allowed Sophia to make rapid progress. She started Prep earlier in the year and her Mum said her growth had been amazing.

“We were told she would never walk or talk, that was our diagnosis from when she was teeny-tiny and she can currently sit supported and she can sit without holding on for say 10-20 seconds at a time.

“With the right motivation, she can sit for periods of time on her own,” she said.

“School has changed her life. Her teachers are just amazing and as of last week she’s starting to say words.

“We can now even get her balancing up at a bench, so not freestanding but balancing against something, amazing. A year ago, that wasn’t even on the cards. She’ll do it!”

During a recent 2am trip to the hospital filled with stress and emotion, her mother was astounded by the care her family received from one devoted nurse.

“You can imagine how much time we spend in hospital and over the past year we’ve literally been in contact with hundred of medical staff, doctors, nurses, surgeons, professors, you name it and hands down out of all of those people that woman was the best medical person we’ve ever had,” she said.

She decided to nominate nurse Kylie Fitzpatrick from Queensalnd’s Children Hospital for going above and beyond as part of Juiced TV Super Hero awards program.

education health nurses prep sturge-weber syndrome
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Measles alert issued for Ipswich region

        Measles alert issued for Ipswich region

        News Queensland Health has been notified of the case, involving a child visiting the West Moreton area from overseas.

        Teenager rushed to hospital after shooting

        premium_icon Teenager rushed to hospital after shooting

        Crime Police are investigating suspected shooting of teenager

        Country pub sold for $1.75 million

        premium_icon Country pub sold for $1.75 million

        Business The former owners are looking forward to retirement.

        10 fun things to do this weekend

        premium_icon 10 fun things to do this weekend

        News From meeting Santa to visiting markets, there’s lots to do across the region