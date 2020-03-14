How popular parenting expert will build resilient Ipswich kids

Professor Matthew Sanders, founder of the Triple P program, is coming to Ipswich next week to teach parents how they can build resilient kids.

AN ACCLAIMED parenting expert who has worked with the World Health Organization will visit Ipswich to teach parents how to raise resilient children.

Professor Matthew Sanders, former Queenslander of the Year and founder of the award-winning Triple P Program, will host a free seminar for parents next Thursday at the Springfield Central Library.

Prof Sanders said it was more important than ever to build resilience in children, especially in the wake of bushfires, floods and the coronavirus pandemic.

“An essential part of parenthood is raising emotionally resilient children who can both cope in times of great distress but also manage the normal ups and downs of daily life,” Prof Sanders said.

“Children who grow up with positive parenting are more likely to develop the skills they need to do well at schoolwork, build friendships and feel good about themselves.”

Prof Sanders said the workshop would also benefit parents, who would end up feeling “more confident and competent about managing day-to-day life”.

“They are less stressed, less depressed and have less conflict with their partners over parenting issues,” he said.

The Triple P program is used in more than 25 countries across the world.

It is being presented as part of the Every Family project from UQ’s Parenting and Family Support Centre.

Next week’s session at the Springfield Library starts at 6.30pm.

Register at www.triplep-parenting.net.au.