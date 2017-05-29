26°
An armed man is on the run from police after an officer was shot this afternoon.

How police shooting in Lockyer Valley unfolded

Fish form defensive bait ball.

Incredible "bait ball" as fish try to intimidate...

'Sliding Home'

Plenty of likes for 'Sliding Home'

Jim Parsons in a scene from the TV series The Big Bang Theory.

Big Bang Theory spin-off: Meet Young Sheldon in...

NT man lures croc up close before feeding it.

Outback Wrangler Lures Crocodile With Bait

"A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend."

Plenty of likes for Sammy's post

TOP NOTCH: Rumblefish perform at the Ipswich Jazz, Wine and Blues Festival at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Rain not enough to stop the music

Hi, I'm Gidget. I have a mane fit for a king or queen. I like to take it slow, like a nice day lounging on the couch. You would be my one and only and I'd like to be yours. Come see me today at the Ipswich RSPCA, I'm waiting on you. ID: 986526

10 cats in Ipswich you can adopt right now

I see what you did there

You’ll have to look twice at these hilarious photos...

Crane collapse

I don't have a photo of me and my mum on me but I do have a photo of my boys, Ashton and Archer (soon to be another boy in four weeks, Arlo.) The greatest gift of all is being a mum!

Why we love our mums: readers share special...

Thomas and Amanda Williams from Camira welcomed baby Charlie Ray at the Ipswich Hospital on April 27. Charlie weighed 9lbs, 15oz and is a baby brother to Meadow.

A baby brother for big sister Meadow

A lion has turned on its trainer at a circus in France.

Video shows horrific moment a lion turns on its...

I'm Thor, I'm an energetic and fun boy who enjoys cuddles! I'm looking for someone to continue my training, could it be you? I will need a calm and loving home with lots of structure. I like being indoors and outdoors. ID 991105 RSPCA Wacol

10 furry friends looking forever homes

Moogerah last Sunday.

Moogerah post a hit with readers

Sammy Powers Photography

Lots of likes for young dancers

LOGIES 2017: What the stars are wearing tonight

Young elephant attacked by croc in Malawi.

Crocodile V elephant in brutal animal kingdom...

Ipswich Garden Spectacular and Orchid Show. Graeme Stay and Gilda Trudu from the Ipswich and District Bromeliad Society.

Blooming spectacular

Milo the pug needs your help to pay for life changing surgery.

'I need $4000 to save my dog's life'

Magic of micro-surgery video captures world's...

Llamas by the Brisbane River, Pine Mountain.

Readers like Shane's llamas

A man pulls his boat through Depot Hill floodwaters.

TIMELAPSE: Fitzroy flood swallowing Rocky's...

Shanae and Tristan Baker welcome baby twin sisters Sienna (left) and Aaliyah Baker.

Twin baby girls for Shanae and Tristan

My son's first win as a greyhound trainer.

'Son's first win' a fave with readers

29th May 2017 4:42 PM

POLICE are still hunting for the person suspected of killing a police officer in the Lockyer Valley this afternoon.

Details have emerged about how the situation unfolded.

The first signs of an emergency were reports from Toowoomba residents about 2.50pm that multiple police cars, ambulance units and fire trucks were heading from Toowoomba and converging on the scene.

The Chronicle reported about 3.10pm police were responding to a critical incident.

Shots were fired at police and a police vehicle was involved in a traffic incident. 

The suspect is believed to have fired shots at a police helicopter. 

An emergency situation was later declared and residents warned an armed man was on the run.

About 4pm the first reports emerged that the officer had died.

Toowoomba Chronicle

