31°
News

How pleading gay panic can have murder charges dropped

Emma Clarke
| 2nd Mar 2017 11:05 AM Updated: 12:10 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE gay panic defence allows defendants charged with murder to have their criminal responsibility reduced to manslaughter if the victim made an unwanted sexual advance to them.

It's a partial defence of provocation under the Criminal Code Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden thinks shouldn't exist.

Speaking in Parliament last night, Mr Madden said the Criminal Law Amendment Bill presented by Attorney General Yvette D'Ath presented a solid case to have the defence scrapped.

"The Criminal Law Amendment act takes away the gay panic defence. Under our Criminal Code currently if you murdered somebody you can plead there was a gay approach made you and that lessens the penalty that can apply. It's an important bit of legislation," Mr Madden said.

 

"The objectives of the Bill are to ensure that a person who commits murder cannot rely on unwanted sexual advance on the basis of the partial defence of provocative which if successfully raised reduces the criminal responsibility from murder to manslaughter."

He said the current legislation was unclear if the defence applied to lesbians.

"It seems to be just gay as opposed to heterosexual advance and it's a little ambiguous as to whether it would cover lesbians as well as male homosexuals," Mr Madden said.

"The gay panic defence is essentially a defence strategy in murder cases, based on common law, whereby evidence of an unwelcome sexual advance made by the purportedly gay victim towards the accused is led in support of establishing the defence of provocation."

The Criminal Law Amendment Act also sets out to:

  • Increase the penalty for interfering with a corpse from two to five years imprisonment and add the offence to the violent offence regime.
  • Clarify that public service officers can be appropriately authorised to provide services in their private capacity.
  • Deal with the confiscation of illegally obtained proceeds of crime that is a key strategy for disrupting criminal activity.
  • Include amendments to improve the operation of criminal law related practices and procedures.
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  criminal code gay panic jim madden parliament

DEVELOPMENT: Swanbank truck traffic set to double

DEVELOPMENT: Swanbank truck traffic set to double

Up to 200 trucks set to use roads to waste transfer station daily

How this hairdresser saved her client’s life

Shelley Gehrke (front), owner of Peak A Do House of Hair and Bijanca Dukes, Natulique rep for Qld. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Ipswich business owner's powerful message after shock find

ALP nominations called in five Ipswich seats

QUESTIONS: It is unknown whether Lloyd Abbott (left), pictured with father Gordon Abbott (snr) and brother Gordon Abbott (jnr), will again contest pre-selection in Ipswich West as he did in 2015.

Inala, Ipswich West, Ipswich, Jordan and Bundamba up for grabs

BREAKING: Hospital Foundation executive announces retirement

Tom Yates from the Ipswich Hospital Foundation and Jason Davidson of Fig Jam & Co are taking part in the Ipswich Park 2 Park half marathon relay.

AFTER 16 years in the top job, the IHF boss will move on.

Local Partners

VIDEO: Is this Ipswich's worst intersection?

$900k cash splash to help thousands of cars every hour navigate tricky turn

'Fine litterbugs $5000 like Singapore' says Mr Clean

ANGELS OF STREETS: Andy Brodersen (right) and Ron Baginski voluntarily pick up litter in the Collingwood Park area because they love Ipswich.

VIDEO: Rubbish hero says fine them and take photos of them too

Your guide to a great night out

There's plenty of entertainment on in Ipswich this weekend.

CHECK out what's on around Ipswich

LIONS, BEARS AND TIGERS: Go wild at Workshops Rail Museum

A Room for Wild Animals features a lion, tiger, jaguar, cheetah, polar bear, brown bear, black bear, moose, buffalo, deer and antelope.

Get up close and personal with 20 large taxidermy specimens

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau will be in the Assasins theatre show.

Check out what's on around the region

Shock exit of Eurovision presenters

SBS announce Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang will not host Eurovision 2017.

Aussie band asked to change name

It’s a bit late to ask Hunters and Collectors to change the name they have had for 36 years.

Activists PETA ask Hunters and Collectors to consider a “namelift”.

Two accountants behind Oscars Best Picture debacle ‘banned’

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

President of film academy says two accountants won't be welcome back

Adele: Why fireworks will be missing from Aussie shows

The British superstar was left distraught during dress rehearsals

Karl Stefanovic invited to 'Hard Chat' about love life

Karl and Lisa are stunned by Tom Gleeson's quip.

Comedian Tom Gleeson has Today host squirming in his seat

Matty J named Australia's new Bachelor

Matty Johnson is the new Bachelor.

BACHELORETTE runner-up vows to find 'the one' in new season.

Holly Valance caught up in $213m lawsuit

Holly Valance

Lawsuit alleges blackmail, extortion and intimidation by Candy pair

NEAR NEW, TOTALLY UNIQUE &amp; INCREDIBLY AFFORDABLE!

7 Sovereign Close, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $359,000

This near new four bedroom brick family home really stands out from the crowd. It is really an attractive home that has a great street appeal as well as the...

Forget paying the Rent - Buy Me Instead!

2 Bowers Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 5 $249,000

This home is so affordable and you can enhance at your leisure. A spacious 3 bedroom home with vinyl cladding - you will never have to paint again. And there is...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $335,000...

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

CLASSIC CHARACTER HOME ON 809SQM – Walk To Rail

25 Creek Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Situated on 809sqm and boasting the full “wish list” of non-negotiables when searching for a property. Limited edition classic Queenslander with breezy front...

SOMETHING DIFFERENT BUT EXCITING!!

38 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 385,000

This near new home is a little different from all the others on offer at the moment and I'm sure it will tick most of the boxes in your wish list. Its just like a...

Great House and Big Yard

1 Bottomley Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000...

When purchasing a home the location is very important and being close to a lot of amenities is a bonus. This home is no exception located within walking distance...

PERFECT BUYING IN PEAK!

23 McNeills Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 3 $355,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Introducing a solid and tidy brick home with 3 carpeted bedrooms, main includes built-in cupboard and a/c, upgraded bathroom with...

LIVE AND ENTERTAIN IN STYLE AND COMFORT!

27 Hayes Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $299,000

After nearly twenty years of selling great family homes in Ipswich it was a pleasant surprise to be so totally impressed by the sheer size, quality and features of...

PRICE REDUCTION - WHAT A BARGAIN!

16 Marcel Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 2 $315,000

This home has been meticulously and stylishly renovated and includes the brand new furtniture. So to make it as simple as per the heading you can move right in...

&#39;THREE YEARS NEW AND NOTHING TO DO!&#39;

38 Diamantina Boulevarde, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This stunning four built-in bedroom family home is the complete package for both home owners and investors. Not only is it just three years old but it offers you...

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Council to take ownership of key CBD site

COUNCIL OWNED: The site of the new Ipswich CBD library and surrounding civic space is set to be owned by Ipswich City Council

New city library and civic space to be transferred from ICP

COMMENT: Pahlke not alone in opposition to small blocks

Cr David Pahlke

Councillor is simply saying what a lot of us are thinking

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!