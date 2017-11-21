Menu
How parties plan to improve school outcomes

The parties are trying to differentiate themselves with their own versions of "better” policies on education.
Geoff Egan
THE LNP has doubled down on its teacher tests after Labor announced it would look to bring highly skilled professionals into teaching as a second career.

The two parties have committed to improving student outcomes across Queensland, but with vastly different methods.

As part of the Fair Go For Our Kids campaign, this paper revealed young people in regional areas were less likely to have a Year 12 education than those in the city.

Last week, the LNP announced it would introduce literacy and numeracy tests for new teachers to ensure they could help students who were struggling.

Labor has announced it would employ 3700 more teachers across the state and, on Sunday, announced a plan to attract skilled workers in other professions to teaching.

On Monday, LNP leader Tim Nicholls said the LNP's education policy would ensure teachers could better help students.

"We are about increasing the standard of our teachers. Wherever I go and if ever you speak to an expert it is about the quality of the teacher and the teacher standards and our teacher policy is quite directly targeted,” he said.

"We made our education announcement on Friday, including teacher mentors, including more occupational therapists to help people with disabilities, we've also got autism coaches and we've also got a program to increase the standards of beginner teachers to take them through an intern program to increase their standard.” -NewsRegional

Topics:  education fairgoforourkids labor lnp policies qldelection2017

The Sunshine Coast Daily
