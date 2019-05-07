Menu
As we become more connected, our votes mean more and more
Politics

How Oxley will vote: Candidates given tough message

7th May 2019 12:57 PM
KEEPING day to day living costs down has been identified as the most pressing issue in Oxley in the lead-up to this month's Federal Election.

The result is part of 'The Perfect Candidate' from the Australian Futures Project, which uses data collected in Roy Morgan surveys last year to identify key issues in each electorate.

Some 73 per cent of registered voters polled in Oxley identified keeping day to day living costs down as one of the three most important issues.

Nationally the issue ranked first of the 18 included in the questionnaire.

Improving education was flagged among the most important by 28 per cent of surveyed voters, the second highest total, while improving health services and hospitals secured the next highest.

 

Voting has become far more high-stakes in recent elections.
Australian Futures Project executive director Ralph Ashton told news.com.au the "Perfect Candidate" might not be a real person, but they were a real voice of the people.

"Politicians aren't focused on what Australians really care about. And you can't blame voters for switching off," he said.

"The public has stopped listening because the politicians stopped listening. If politicians want to engage with Australians in a meaningful conversation, they need to focus on solutions to the big issues.

"Our intention is to empower Australians to better understand politics, so they can ultimately shift the national conversation from short-term problems to long-term solutions."

The cost of living was the number one issue in most Australian electorates.

This was most evident in areas such as the western Sydney seat of McMahon and the south east Melbourne seat of Holt where four in every five people flagged it among their three most important issues.

Only in Canberra and the inner-Sydney electorate of Grayndler did it fail to register with 20 per cent of polled voters - where climate change and global warming were among the biggest concerns.

In other key findings one in three people included hospitals and health service as a high priority.

That support was even more pronounced in electorates such as Greenaway (60 per cent), Lyons (57 per cent) and Leichhardt (57 per cent).

The needs of people outside cities garnered the least support among those surveyed.

Just one in 20 people factored it among the most important, although it was among the most important in places such as Parkes (36 per cent) and Wannon (27 per cent).

The Perfect Candidate website, compares each electorate's priorities with those of the major parties, based on the last three years of data.

Visit theperfectcandidate.org.au.

Oxley Top 10 Issues

  • Keeping day to day living costs down                           72.82
  • Improving education                                            27.79
  • Improving health services and hospitals                         25.5
  • Open and honest government                                     25.36
  • Reducing the taxes you and your family pay                     23.11
  • Global warming and climate change                              18.01
  • Reducing crime and maintaining law and order                   15.58
  • Reducing unemployment                                          13.98
  • Reducing the number of illegal migrants coming to Australia    12.92
  • Defence and national security                                  12.33

Australia's Key Concerns: 

Voters are taking their choices more seriously than ever.
Keeping day to day living costs down (by electorate)

  • McMahon    83.58
  • Holt       81.89
  • Fowler     79.21
  • Petrie     79.05
  • Hume       78.99
  • Hasluck    76.52
  • Rankin     73.90
  • Fraser     73.74
  • Longman    73.06
  • Oxley      72.82

Improving health services and hospitals (by electorate)

  • Greenway           60.83
  • Lyons              57.82
  • Leichhardt         57.77
  • Fowler             55.51
  • Franklin           55.05
  • Bass               54.51
  • Kingsford Smith    52.89
  • Braddon            52.01
  • Cooper             50.96
  • Clark              50.94

Open and honest government (by electorate)

  • Lingiari           74.55
  • Melbourne          47.11
  • Kingsford Smith    46.92
  • Cowan              44.30
  • Canberra           43.64
  • Menzies            43.39
  • Barton             42.50
  • Macquarie          42.26
  • Page               40.67
  • Wide Bay           38.34

Global warming and climate change (by electorate)

  • Higgins         66.75
  • North Sydney    64.15
  • Melbourne       53.72
  • Canberra        52.03
  • Wills           51.73
  • Warringah       47.08
  • Maribyrnong     47.00
  • Macnamara       46.05
  • Menzies         44.64
  • Cooper          44.41

Reducing crime and maintaining law and order (by electorate)

  • La Trobe    50.44
  • Herbert     47.35
  • Bruce       46.26
  • Lalor       46.20
  • Fraser      44.70
  • Holt        42.09
  • Solomon     39.53
  • Dawson      39.07
  • Nicholls    37.57
  • Flinders    37.44

Managing the economy (by electorate)

  • Reid          43.87
  • Sydney        43.33
  • Curtin        40.37
  • Fowler        39.71
  • Ryan          39.31
  • Parramatta    36.29
  • Bennelong     36.18
  • Moore         35.77
  • Kooyong       34.97
  • Grayndler     34.63

Improving education (by electorate)

  • North Sydney    52.39
  • Canberra        40.49
  • Grayndler       37.85
  • Werriwa         36.18
  • Bendigo         36.13
  • Cooper          35.83
  • Franklin        34.72
  • Berowra         34.49
  • Wills           33.63
  • Brisbane        33.11
federal election 2019 itgsc oxley electorate
News Corp Australia

