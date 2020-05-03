How our specialists are pushing through Covid restrictions

SEEING THROUGH: Eyecare Eyewear’s Tom Roger has launched a new telehealth service

DALBY'S specialist practices have been forced to adapt to changes during the COVID-19 pandemic, with some local business owners exploring social media platforms to make sure patients are still receiving top quality care and attention.

Optometrist Tom Roger from Eyecare Eyewear told the Dalby Herald his practice had experienced a significant decrease in patient numbers thanks to the pandemic, however he was simply looking forward to being able to shake hands with his patients again.

Mr Roger has been making sure his clinic is complying with advice from Optometry Australia and the federal Department of Health.

Service is currently restricted to urgent cases, but restrictions are beginning to relax as Queensland records fewer coronavirus cases.

Eyecare Eyewear's opening hours have also been reduced in Dalby to days that Mr Roger is consulting.

They are open every Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 5:30pm, every second Monday from 9am to 5:30pm and every second Saturday from 9am to 12pm.

Mr Roger practices in Chinchilla on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Despite the changes, the optometrist said he does not anticipate negative impacts in the long term.

"I like to think that we have always had a robust infection control procedure which will be only strengthened once this all settles down," he said.

Mr Roger has taken this time to create YouTube videos about his services and a telehealth program for his optometry services.

Active Physiotherapy has experienced a downturn of numbers but are still running on normal opening hours.

Practice owner Peter Cusack said that they've had ups and downs with their patronage over the period.

"The federal government has advised all healthcare businesses to remain open," he said.

"There have been a lot of inquiries about whether we're still open or not.

"When we ring them (patients), they're surprised that we're still open."

Mr Cusack is expecting things to go back to normal after the pandemic but it's impossible to know for certain.

"We're always following normal routine practices, with hygiene we've taken extra precautions," he said.

"One reason we might've seen a downturn is because elective surgery has been cancelled for about a month.

"We're hoping that these patients are hoping to return."