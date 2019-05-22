How other supermarkets are looking to compete with Costco

NEW OPTIONS: Coles Riverlink store manager Jamie Andrews stocks bulk goods on the shelves of the North Ipswich store.

Rob Williams

AFTER much uncertainty, Costco finally opened its doors in Ipswich earlier this month.

In the wake of the heavily anticipated warehouse at Bundamba, another supermarket chain is making small steps into the bulk market.

Coles is now selling 25 products in large value-sized packs, including family dinner staples, condiments, baking products and other treats.

Stock varies from store to store locally and nationally but Coles said it wasn't in reaction to Costco's expansion and plans for such a line have been long in the pipeline.

Coles chief operating officer Greg Davis said the shift was made in an effort to make life easier for time-poor and budget-conscious customers.

"We know our customers look for value when stocking up on pantry staples and offering some of our popular products in bulk is one way we are helping our customers save time and manage the family budget," he said.

"A great example is the Barilla 5kg bag of spaghetti, which is enough to make 40 main course-sized bowls of pasta that will last the average family for a couple of months, or even feed the whole extended family at a celebration."

Woolworths said it won't wade into the fight.

The QT understands the bulk market is not a "focus" for the supermarket giants.

It is a similar story for ALDI, which doesn't offer bulk items for sale unless it's part of a "special buy".

Coles bulk buys

Barilla pasta, usually* $1.95 for 500g, available in a 5kg bag for $14 (saving: 28%)

Panko Breadcrumbs, usually* $2.70 for 200g, available in a 1kg box for $5 (saving: 63%)

San Remo Cous Cous, usually* $2.80 for 500g, available in a 2kg pack for $6 (saving: 46%)

Kewpie Mayonnaise, usually* $4.90 for 300g, available in a 1kg bottle for $9 (saving: 45%)

*Saving calculated as the difference between the unit price of the larger pack and the unit price of the smaller pack at its regular selling price.