How organ donation changed grandmother's life forever

HAPPY FAMILY: Mandy Leeson knows all to well what the generosity of an organ donor can do. She is pictured with husband John and twin sons Warrick and Andrew. She was the first transplant recipient in Queensland to have twins.

HAPPY FAMILY: Mandy Leeson knows all to well what the generosity of an organ donor can do. She is pictured with husband John and twin sons Warrick and Andrew. She was the first transplant recipient in Queensland to have twins.

MANDY Leeson knows all too well how an organ transplant can change someone's life.

The Laidley Heights grandmother was granted a new lease on life and a family of her own, thanks to the generosity of an organ donor.

Mrs Leeson, who is sharing her story as part of DonateLife week which runs until August 4, said she was the picture of health until she turned 16.

"I'd never been to the doctor for anything other than a tetanus injection and a sprained ankle," Mrs Leeson said.

The first sign of illness came when Mrs Leeson, then a schoolgirl in Toowoomba, noticed swelling in her ankles.

She was diagnosed with streptococcal glomerulonephritis, a kidney disease that develops within 14 days of a skin or throat infection.

There is no treatment but, while the condition will often subside, that was not the case for Mrs Leeson.

From the age of 18, Mrs Leeson was on home renal dialysis three times a week and remained on a strict diet with very strict fluids.

"At 18, most people would be going out with friends to have a drink," she said.

"I was only allowed to have half a glass of fluid a day.

"You do get used to the feeling of thirst and I used to suck on ice cubes to get me by."

"But I still did as much as I could in life while on the machine, I just scheduled things around dialysis."

"I did feel quite lethargic after dialysis though."

After two years on dialysis, injecting herself with an intravenous needle as part of the process, Mrs Leeson received an exciting call.

"It was a Sunday night and the transplant doctor said, 'We've got a transplant for you; it's not really a wonderful match but it will probably be the best you'll get'," she said.

"I immediately said 'yes'".

It changed her life for ever.

"I was overjoyed by the simple things - I wasn't on a strict diet anymore, I could work full time, I could get married, I could live a normal life," she said.

"There was no more machine, no more cleaning and sterilising - I had the freedom of time, the freedom to run, swim and play sport.

"My mother and I were shopping in Brisbane one day and we smelt roasted peanuts. When I was on dialysis, peanuts were a no-no but now I could indulge!"

And four years after the transplant, Mrs Leeson received the most significant gift: twin boys Warrick and Andrew.

Mrs Leeson became the 11th transplant recipient in Queensland to have a baby, and the first to have twins.

Her sons, now in their late 30s, are parents themselves, making Mrs Leeson a grandmother to five.

"It's wonderful to watch the next generation," she said.

"I often think of my donor and their family.

"Someone was very, very brave to make that decision. And I remain ever thankful."