How one Ipswich business is saving lives this Red Nose Day

Queensland Urban Utilities have been raising funds for Red Nose Day. Charmaine Hastie, Rhiannon Mackle, Lee Smith and Glen McGuire. Cordell Richardson

RED Nose Queensland is set to receive a generous donation from one Ipswich business that will go towards vital research to save the lives of babies and young children.

Staff from Queensland Urban Utilities (QUU) in Limestone Street have raised more than $600 for the organisation through morning teas, shared lunches, raffles and lolly guessing competitions.

This money will help Red Nose in its mission to eradicate sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) as well as protecting children who pass away from other tragic accidents.

With tomorrow being Red Nose Day, Rhiannon Mackle from QUU said the company was proud to help a worthy cause.

"This is a personal cause for some of us in the Ipswich office," she said.

"We know family members and friends who have been impacted by SIDS, and it was devastating.

"We felt a sense of hopelessness in the time that they were grieving.

"This raised some questions about why this subject wasn't spoken about. Many people feel like it is a very taboo subject.

"But by us fundraising, we wanted to open up the lines for conversation around this heartbreaking topic, and raise money to help little babies."

This is the second time QUU Ipswich has fundraised for Red Nose Day. Last year they raised $300.

Red Nose is working tirelessly to ensure every child who is born gets the opportunity to live a full and happy life.

Around 300,000 babies are born in Australia every year, but sadly more than 3000 never get the chance to grow up. Each year, approximately 2107 babies are still born - that's one every four hours.

A further 742 babies die before they turn one month old, 87 babies die from SIDS and fatal sleeping accidents and 103 children under four years die in accidents such as drownings and poisonings.

Thankfully, Red Nose has saved the lives of 10,000 babies since 1989 and there has been an 85 per cent reduction in infant deaths.

If you would like to donate to Red Nose Day, log onto www.rednoseday.org.au.