How one hour can change the lives of kids in foster care

Bernadette Bugden is a Pyjama Angel to help children in foster care improve their literacy. Cordell Richardson

TAKING an hour out of her busy schedule to read to children in the foster care system is no problem for Bernadette Bugden.

The Ipswich speech pathologist is known as a Pyjama Angel - someone who volunteers to empower children in care by assisting them with their literacy, learning and life skills.

Ms Bugden became involved with the Pyjama Foundation several years ago after reading a story calling for volunteers in The Queensland Times.

Over that time she has helped two local children, which she said was "very rewarding".

"Supporting these kids is so crucial as they can be very vulnerable or have many challenges," she said.

"Getting to know a family and earning their trust can be hard but it's such a warm feeling once those hurdles are passed.

"It's nice to be able to support the foster parents because they work so hard so it's really helping the entire household.

"It's a very rewarding thing to do. I'm their friend Bernadette."

In addition to reading books with the children, Pyjama Angels can also play educational games and engage in fun activities.

A Pyjama Angel's role is to also provide love and support to the child, and to also instil a love of learning.

Currently, there are more than 51,000 children in foster care across Australia, many of whom have missed out on a stable, positive and healthy family relationship and stable schooling.

More volunteers are always needed to help these children.

A volunteer must be able to make a minimum commitment of at least 12 months to the program, be 18 or older, have basic English language, literacy and numeracy skills, as well as possess a love of learning.

The work of the Pyjama Foundation to recruit, screen and train each Pyjama Angel costs upwards of $500.

In order to support this cost, the Pyjama Foundation will be holding their annual Battle of the Brains Trivia night at Brother's Leagues Club in Raceview at 6pm on March 20.

To purchase a ticket, log onto www.thepyjamafoundation.com/trivianight.