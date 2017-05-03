How one family made good of a bad situation

The Create a Scarf campaign was created by six year-old, Emma Lindsay for her mum, Christel, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer last February.

The Create a Scarf campaign was started by the then six-year-old Emma Lindsay after her mum, Christel, was diagnosed with stage three triple negative breast cancer last February.

Christel Lindsay was just 37 years-old and working full-time when she discovered a lump in her breast and said in that very moment, her life changed forever.

"I was in complete shock- I was diagnosed on the Thursday and went into surgery the following Tuesday before starting six months of chemotherapy," Mrs Lindsay said.

"The first thing I thought about was my daughter and what it would mean for her, especially being a female and whether or not it was genetic.

"More importantly I thought about how would she live the rest of her life without her mother?

"You don't necessarily think of yourself in those first days and it really didn't hit me until week six because everything was happening so fast, so you become more like an observer of your life and it just didn't feel like it was happening to me."

One of the hardest moments for Mrs Lindsay was when she had to break the news to her daughter, but said a book from her breast care nurse helped provide an opportunity for honest discussion.

"Early on my husband and I decided we wanted to be very honest with her (Emma) and didn't believe in hiding what was going on because she was going to see a lot changes happen to me, along with lots of medical appointments," she said.

"The breast care nurse gave us a book called What Is Happening To My Mummy? which talks about what happens during chemotherapy and focuses on plans and dreaming for the future, so it was a good opening reference for her.

"We focused on the fact that I was going to lose my hair and the book had pictures of a lady in a scarf and beanie. That is when Emma asked me what I was going to wear and she said she wanted to make something for me and it all just went from there."

Together with her grandmother, Emma decided to make a scarf craft project that could be given to other children whose family members were sick with cancer.

Each Create a Scarf pack contains a scarf, fabric paint, brushes, kids apron, gloves, tips and the story behind Create a Scarf campaign, plus a drop sheet which could be used to capture any mess during the scarf-making process.

Mrs Lindsay said the pack was also made with the idea of making life easy for someone not feeling 100%, yet who wanted to be able to provide their kids with something to do and could also be easily cleaned up afterwards.

12 out of the 100 packs have so far been assembled and donated to Mater South Brisbane and Mater Private Springfield and Mrs Lindsay said the remaining packs would be distributed to various cancer charities who helped her family during their time of need.

"The rest of the packs are ready, we're just waiting on 20 scarves which will be donated to Shells Team Cupcake at Ipswich who exclusively support Ipswich cancer patients," Mrs Lindsay said.

"There is also a national charity called Mummy's Wish that only supports mums who have been diagnosed with cancer and with children up to the age of 12 and who at the time sent me a teddy bear with a recording device so I could record a message for Emma during my treatment.

"We want to donate the packs back to these organisations for other patients because these are the organisations that helped us and I know their clients will appreciate being able to receive one of these too.

Mrs Lindsay has now finished her cancer treatment and has recently returned to work.

For more information about the Create a Scarf campaign, visit the Facebook page .