Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JOIN THE FIGHT: Brady McKeough, Barb O'Connell and Nathan Moulds are all bartenders at Goodna Services Club, who will take part in the U.G.L.Y Bartender cause on Sept 6.
JOIN THE FIGHT: Brady McKeough, Barb O'Connell and Nathan Moulds are all bartenders at Goodna Services Club, who will take part in the U.G.L.Y Bartender cause on Sept 6. Cordell Richardson
News

How one club is raising funds to help those with Leukaemia

Ashleigh Howarth
by
21st Aug 2019 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEING sick and alone in hospital without her mum nearby was one of the scariest moments of Barb O'Connell's life.

When she was a child she was diagnosed with leukaemia, which meant many nights away from home receiving treatment.

"Back in those days there wasn't a lot of accommodation options like there are today for families, such as Ronald McDonald Houses," Ms O'Connell said.

It is her own personal experience with the illness which inspired her to sign up to participate in the U.G.L.Y Bartender of the Year Competition, which raises money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

The U.G.L.Y. (Understanding, Generous, Likeable, You) Bartender of the Year is an annual state-wide fundraising competition held from August 1 to September 14.

Residents can get behind their favourite bartenders by attending fundraising events, or simply by putting spare change in their donation buckets.

So far, more than $13 million has been raised since 2008.

Ms O'Connell's colleagues Brady McKeough, whose niece is currently undergoing treatment for leukaemia, and Nathan Moulds, who Ms O'Connell describes as "just a good guy who wants to help out", are also taking part.

To help reach their goal of $5000, the venue has made a special cocktail with $2 from every sale going to the cause.

The club has also planned a fundraising night on September 6 where all three will shave their heads in the Legends Bar.

The night will also consist of a charity auction and raffle.

Entry is $10 per person.

The Goodna Services Club is located at 32 Woogaroo St, Goodna.

More Stories

goodna ugly bartender
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Ipswich sportsman deals with a 'Blaze' of elite challenges

    premium_icon Ipswich sportsman deals with a 'Blaze' of elite challenges

    Sport AS one of Ipswich's most talented and ambitious sportsmen, Cade Banditt has never shirked a challenge.

    • 21st Aug 2019 12:55 PM
    Primary students given graphic sex tips

    Primary students given graphic sex tips

    News ‘What type of school thinks this is OK?’: Primary students given graphic ‘safer...

    Ciggies, cash and choccies stolen in multiple break-ins

    premium_icon Ciggies, cash and choccies stolen in multiple break-ins

    Crime The thefts occurred on May 5, May 30 and July 25

    Highway open after shocking crash leaves motorcyclist dead

    premium_icon Highway open after shocking crash leaves motorcyclist dead

    News The rider was pronounced deceased at the scene