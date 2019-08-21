How one club is raising funds to help those with Leukaemia

JOIN THE FIGHT: Brady McKeough, Barb O'Connell and Nathan Moulds are all bartenders at Goodna Services Club, who will take part in the U.G.L.Y Bartender cause on Sept 6.

JOIN THE FIGHT: Brady McKeough, Barb O'Connell and Nathan Moulds are all bartenders at Goodna Services Club, who will take part in the U.G.L.Y Bartender cause on Sept 6. Cordell Richardson

BEING sick and alone in hospital without her mum nearby was one of the scariest moments of Barb O'Connell's life.

When she was a child she was diagnosed with leukaemia, which meant many nights away from home receiving treatment.

"Back in those days there wasn't a lot of accommodation options like there are today for families, such as Ronald McDonald Houses," Ms O'Connell said.

It is her own personal experience with the illness which inspired her to sign up to participate in the U.G.L.Y Bartender of the Year Competition, which raises money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

The U.G.L.Y. (Understanding, Generous, Likeable, You) Bartender of the Year is an annual state-wide fundraising competition held from August 1 to September 14.

Residents can get behind their favourite bartenders by attending fundraising events, or simply by putting spare change in their donation buckets.

So far, more than $13 million has been raised since 2008.

Ms O'Connell's colleagues Brady McKeough, whose niece is currently undergoing treatment for leukaemia, and Nathan Moulds, who Ms O'Connell describes as "just a good guy who wants to help out", are also taking part.

To help reach their goal of $5000, the venue has made a special cocktail with $2 from every sale going to the cause.

The club has also planned a fundraising night on September 6 where all three will shave their heads in the Legends Bar.

The night will also consist of a charity auction and raffle.

Entry is $10 per person.

The Goodna Services Club is located at 32 Woogaroo St, Goodna.