How one business is helping to end food poverty

Sunny Queen Eggs has donated a truck to Food Bank. Foodbank head of fundraising Lorelle Silveria and Sunny Queen director Robert Antonio in the new truck.

A CAROLE Park business is helping drive an end to hunger by donating a refrigerated truck to Australia’s largest food relief organisation, Foodbank.

Through its charitable partnership with Foodbank, which spans many years of egg donations, Sunny Queen gifted the truck to Foodbank to help the relief agency collect food donations and delivering it to the people who need it the most.

Foodbank provides relief to more than 815,000 Australian’s who experience food insecurity every month.

Sunny Queen has donated a truck to Food Bank. Food Bank deputy chairman Mike Hill, Sunny Queen board member Simon Hall, Sunny Queen chairman Peter Widdows, Sunny Queen managing director John O'Hara, Milton Dick MP, Sunny Queen director Robert Antonio, Foodbank head of fundraising Lorelle Silveria, Sunny Queen chief operating officer Julie Proctor, Foodbank acting CEO Rebecca Blackmore

The co-branded truck was handed over on Tuesday morning and will hit the road in time for Christmas deliveries.

Sunny Queen Australia chief executive officer, John O’Hara, said the donation will allow food Foodbank to continue its great work in the community.

“The costs to collect and deliver the food to Foodbank’s charity partners can be prohibitive without external support, so at Sunny Queen Australia, we wanted to do something tangible, not only making a difference to Foodbank, but to help feed people in need,” Mr O’Hara said.

“Our objective is that through the provision of this refrigerated truck, we will be able to support Foodbank in delivering groceries and meals to individuals and communities in crisis, such as those experiencing bushfire, drought or flooding, as well as to front line charity partners that provide food relief.”

Foodbank Queensland chief executive officer Rebecca Blackmore said as the pantry to the state’s charity sector, having a good quality refrigerated truck ensures more food relief to Aussies who need it.

We can’t thank Sunny Queen enough for this extremely generous donation. This truck is something that will benefit us, allowing us to increase the volume of food we can collect and deliver, supporting us in our day-to-day fight against food insecurity,” Ms Blackmore said.

“Across Queensland, we collect and deliver food and grocery items to hundreds of thousands of people, often travelling long distances to rescue products for food relief programs, charities and individuals in need.

“Our team works with an army of volunteers to pick, pack and get the food to where it’s needed. We work closely with charity partners and schools who use our food in their relief programs, and knowing we have an extra truck on the road will help us help more vulnerable people.

“A refrigerated truck, like the one donated by Sunny Queen Australia, allows us to collect and deliver cold items, including milk and frozen, and ready to eat meals to more Aussies requiring food relief.”