How new cricket leader wants to make own impression

LEADING APPROACH: Centrals spinner Matt Guest is eager to contribute with the ball as well as guiding the defending premiers this season. Cordell Richardson

HAVING watched and learnt from one of Ipswich's most respected leaders, first-time skipper Matt Guest is ready to take the defending champions forward.

However, after working closely with Wayne Jones for many years, Guest is eager to stamp his own mark on the Central Districts first division team launching into a new cricket season.

"I'm a different captain to Wayne. Hopefully the boys enjoy it,'' Guest said.

If Guest's terrific communication skills and strong team spirit in past seasons is any indication, he will thrive on his new leadership role.

But he also wants to continue Centrals' progress from those recent successes, where the club has developed a fine group of cricketers.

"I've got to follow up on the legacy of some great captains over at Centrals,'' he said.

Guest, who played key roles securing Centrals' a spot in last season's grand final, said his style would be "very, very positive and attacking''.

"Don't hold back and I want to communicate with the boys quite well,'' he said.

Centrals open their 2019/20 Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association campaign against Northsiders at Keith Sternberg Oval on Saturday after winning their opening Harding Madsen Shield clash against Lockyer Lightning at Forest Hill.

Centrals' first division regulars Luke Barrett (34) and opening bowler Geoff Klease (5/34) made impressive starts.

Lachlan Vellacott also played a telling role with 39 not out off 37 deliveries in the one-day game victory.

Another Centrals' newcomer is middle order batsman Harry Dobson, an Ipswich Grammar School student.

Spinner and lower order batsman Guest was pleased to see Centrals retain most of the side that won last year's two-day competition grand final. That includes the reliable Rhys O'Sullivan and wicketkeeper David Tyler.

He said the squad depth would be handy for the defending two-day competition premiers.

However, he said the team was keen to make a stronger start in the one-day format as the new season cranks up.

"It's trying to back it up from last year so hopefully not too much pressure on us this year,'' he said.

"We struggled with the one-dayers last year and that's something we are trying to work on this year.''

In other first division matches on Saturday, Laidley, South East Redbacks and Brothers are involved in the second round of the Harding Madsen Shield competition.

Laidley host the Redbacks after overpowered Brothers last weekend. Laidley (4/218) only needed 38.5 overs to chase down Brothers' 5/216 total.

Captain Alex Welsh continued from where he left off last season with 88 not out.

The Redbacks also enjoyed a successful run chase against Northsiders last weekend, reaching 6/284 in reply to the Tigers' 9/282.

Amila Weththasinghe scored 106, showing his class in the middle order. He also snared 4/51 with the ball.

Brothers play Lockyer at the Ivor Marsden Complex on Saturday, keen to get their campaign going after losing a number of senior players from last season's grand final.

The Brothers first division side for the season-opener included seven players aged 21 or younger.

Game day

IWMCA Round 2 Saturday: Northsiders v Central Districts at Sternberg Oval.

Harding Madsen Shield Rd 2 Saturday: Laidley District v South East Redbacks at Bichel Oval; Brothers v Lockyer Lightning at Marsden No.2.