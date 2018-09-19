How name change could help super-charge region's trade

TOOWOOMBA'S export and trade potential could soon be unleashed as part of the potential South-East Queensland City Deal.

That's the view of FKG Group's Dallas Hunter, who said the re-naming of the massive Toowoomba Enterprise Hub to the Toowoomba Trade Gateway was an important step towards super-charging trade between the region and the Port of Brisbane.

The newly-renamed Trade Gateway, featuring FKG Group's Witmack Industry Park, Wagners' Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport and Interlink SQ's inter-modal terminal, has been listed as a key "transformational opportunity" in the Queensland Government's SEQ City Deal Proposition, released earlier this year.

FKG Group's power plant in council: FKG Group's Dallas Hunter speak to council about the company's new solar-gas power plant.

Envisioned as the "SEQ Trade and Enterprise Spine" running between gateways at the Port of Brisbane and Toowoomba, the document highlighted the strength of the region's current infrastructure and the prospect of connecting the Inland Rail to ports as soon as possible.

Mr Hunter said the re-naming of the Toowoomba Trade Gateway, while seemingly cosmetic, was symbolic of the opportunity the region had been offered.

"The SEQ City Deal proposes that the enterprise spine of south east Queensland is from the Trade Coast (in Brisbane) to the Toowoomba Trade Gateway," he said.

"The name change aligns with government policy and will ensure Toowoomba's reference will be the same as the State Governments.

"It's an enormous opportunity for Toowoomba, where we become central to the enterprise core of south east Queensland."

Pilot training academy: Wellcamp Airport to have Qantas pilot training academy.

Interlink SQ general manager Blair Batts said he the improved connectivity by rail would be an asset to the region.

"The City Deal is bringing light to the opportunity that Toowoomba has to be a powerhouse for the Queensland economy," he said.

"The Toowoomba Trade Gateway is located at the consolidation point of the Inland Rail, West Morton Rail and major highways so it's an ideal hub for domestic, import and export freight."

InterLinkSQ: InterLinkSQ CEO Michelle Reynolds reacts to the Inland Rail announcement.

The Queensland Treasury said improved freight connections were an important part of the City Deal proposition.

"This east-west 'Spine' spans our critical trade gateways at Toowoomba and the Australia Trade Coast (the Port of Brisbane and Brisbane Airport), and leverages current and future economic assets along the spine, including Inland Rail, Wellcamp Airport, and the Toowoomba second range crossing, to deliver more jobs for South East Queensland," a spokesman said.