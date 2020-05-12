How mums juggle busy businesses and home schooling

Long-time hairdresser in Ipswich, Peta Szepanowski of Zep Hair by Peta, has made significant changes to her business due to COVID-19. Picture: Cordell Richardson

TWO local hairdressers are back in business after closures prompted by COVID-19 restrictions.

The salons will adhere to new social distancing regulations.

The original government decision to limit appointments to 30 minutes was reversed because it was deemed an impractical limitation .

His & Her Salon owner David Vaele, in Flinders View, reopened on Saturday.

“We were booked out for the day. There is only the two of us working so that we can observe social distancing. It is good to be back,” Mr Vaele said.

Hairdressers are cutting back on the services they once offered.

“We are not washing hair where it is not required to be done,” Mr Vaele said.

“A lot of the niceties have had to go, customers bring in their own coffee.

“There have been lots of changes.”

His and Her Salon remains open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

“We have two young kids, so we need to be careful to look after them and take care of schooling,” Mr Vaele said.

Long-time Ipswich hairdresser Peta Szepanowski of Zep Hair by Peta has made significant changes to her business.

She has run her own business since she was 21 and said this was the most severe and long lasting downturn during her career.

“I had a salon on Warwick Rd for 15 years and then I moved to renting two chairs with De ja Vu Hair Nails & Beauty on Cemetery Road, Eastern Heights. COVID-19 has changed all that,” Ms Szepanowski said.

Overnight bookings were cancelled for hair and the beauty service.

“Fiona from De ja Vu left, and I was only renting chairs, so I made the call to stop and move home.,” she said.

“I was not sure what would happen, it was my choice. I wanted to drop any additional costs until we could see what was happening.”

Ms Szepanowski said that businesses who did not change would be in trouble.

“Things will never be the same again,” Ms Szepanowski said.

“I had a few customers contact me and I started to do a mobile service for some of my older clients.

“They feel safe and we trust each other to do the right thing.

“I am so proud of my loyal customers, they have stuck by me and they only come to me when they are well.”

She has now begun a home service.

“It is working well. I have one person at a time and there is a gap between bookings so I have time to clean up and wipe down.

“I will still go to clients at their home where that is needed,” she said.

Ms Szepanowski also juggles work with looking after her children.

“I am taking care of my children with their schooling. I can see hairdressing being changed for ever because of this,” Ms Szepanowski said.

Resilience is the name of the game; these two salons are just two examples of flexibility and adaptability.

Find the salons on Facebook for more details.

His & Hers can be contacted on 3288 8788 and Zep Hair by Peta on 0488 011 798.