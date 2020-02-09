How much you paid to stock PM's kitchen cabinets

Four Dyson fans, a sous vide machine, a $60 rice cooker and an extensive list of premium wines were among the items paid for by taxpayers at Kirribilli House.

Taxpayers may find themselves slowly boiling over revelations they forked out thousands to buy Prime Minister Scott Morrison a Sous Vide machine, as well as premium wines and air purifiers.

New government audit reports for 2019 reveal how public money was used to buy booze and new appliances for the Morrison family's two homes in Sydney and Canberra.

One of the biggest costs was $1899 for a Sous Vide machine, which gently cooks vacuum-sealed food in a water bath.

Taxpayers also coughed up more than $3000 during the 2018-19 summer for four Dyson fans but can be reassured they came with HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters, ensuring the Morrisons weren't bothered by harmful bushfire smoke particles.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Kirribilli House. Picture: Hollie Adams

The total cost of the Prime Minister's Kirribilli cellar jumped by 50 per cent in the past year while the value of The Lodge stocks dropped by 30 per cent.

The $8300 collection housed at the Prime Minister's official residences is still less than Kevin Rudd's $14,000 booze collection but similar to Malcolm Turnbull's 370 bottle cellar which was worth close to $9000.

The most expensive wine in Mr Morrison's cellar was eight bottles of $57 Curly Flat pinot noir which leading wine experts James Halliday has described as a "superstar of Victoria's Macedon Ranges".

A PolyScience Sous Vide Immersion Circulator – Classic Series

A Kitchen Aid blender.

The cheapest were six bottles of $16.09 Devil's Lair Semillon sauvignon blanc which the winemaker suggest should enjoyed with Asian cuisine.

According to the audit the Morrisons prefer a Sauv Blac to a Chardy with almost 60 per cent of their white wine stock at Kirribilli consisting of the popular white varietal. Canberra reds including Clonakilla and Nick O'Leary shiraz are also well stocked.

When a glass of bubbly is in order, the Morrison's can dig into one of 84 bottles of Georg Jensen 'designer' sparkling created as a collaboration between the renowned Danish jeweller and Heemskerk wines.

Georg Jensen Sparkling

The audit also includes whitegoods and electricals purchased for the first family with taxpayer cash in the last 12 months.

Curly Flat pinot noir 2016

Over summer, as air purifiers flew off the shelves, the Morrisons kept cool at Kirribilli with four Dyson air purifying fans which report air quality levels in real time.

Since moving his family into Kirribilli, taxpayers have also covered the cost of a $60 rice cooker, an $89 steam iron, a $258 Kitchen Aid blender and a $299 Nespresso coffee machine.

A spokesperson for the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet said it purchased the Dyson fans for Kirribilli House because the ground floor is not airconditioned.

"The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet manages the Prime Minister's Official Residences, The Lodge and Kirribilli House. This includes the purchase of whitegoods and wine by household staff," a spokesperson said.

"It is normal for alcohol stocks to be increased over that time period for official functions."